Shanghai Disney Resort And Goodbaby Group Enter Multi-Year Resort Alliance

SHANGHAI, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Disney Resort and Goodbaby Group, one of the world's leading parenting product companies, jointly announced today that the two parties have entered into a multi-year resort alliance - introducing Goodbaby as the Official Stroller Sponsor of Shanghai Disney Resort. The brand-new strollers, custom-tailored for Shanghai Disneyland, are now available in the park, providing an even smoother and more enjoyable experience for families with little ones.

"We put great importance in delivering an exceptional guest experience and are always looking for innovative solutions to enhance and improve every single detail of our offerings," said Joe Schott, President and General Manager, Shanghai Disney Resort. "With this exciting new alliance, we have spent many months working together with Goodbaby to design and develop a stroller that delivers an elevated park experience for families with young children."

Both children and their guardians will find the stroller to be a relaxing and useful aid during their visit to Shanghai Disneyland. The stroller takes advantage of expanded seating space and its adjustable seated and lying-down modes deliver a more comfortable ride for children aged six months to seven years old. With an innovative brake on the stroller's handle and an additional basket under the seat for extra storage, guardians will find the stroller easy and convenient to push or pull around during their visit.

As with everything at Shanghai Disney Resort, as well as at Goodbaby, safety was the first priority when designing the new stroller. The design team worked on a range of different aspects to ensure it passed hundreds of rounds of demanding tests before it was finalized. For example, the stroller features a smoothed front edge with a curved surface, to help avoid potential hazards for both users and other guests in the park.

"We are thrilled to form an alliance with Shanghai Disney Resort," said Song Zhenghuan, Founder and Chairman of Goodbaby Group. "During the stroller's design process, we worked closely with the resort team to enhance the overall user experience of the stroller. The resort team was deeply involved in every single detail, and we both share the same commitment to delivering a great guest and consumer experience. We are excited that our product is now a part of many guests' experience at Shanghai Disneyland, and we hope that it will make each visit easier and more enjoyable."

Following strict eco-friendly standards, material selection and the mass production process of the stroller are reflections of Goodbaby's commitment to the environment, with recyclable components and parts that can be easily swapped out and reused, being used throughout.

Following the initial launch of the stroller, Shanghai Disneyland and Goodbaby will continue to introduce new user-friendly functions to further address guests' needs. A Bluetooth lock function will be added by the end of the year, allowing guests to lock and unlock the rented stroller as needed by linking it to their smartphone.

About Shanghai Disney Resort

Shanghai Disney Resort, comprised of two owner companies and a management company, is a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and Shanghai Shendi Group. Shanghai Shendi Group owns a 57% interest in the two owner companies, and The Walt Disney Company owns the remaining 43% interest. The management company, in which The Walt Disney Company has a 70% interest and Shanghai Shendi Group has the remaining 30% interest, is responsible for operating the resort.

About Goodbaby

Goodbaby Group is one of the world's leading parenting products company. The Group serves millions of families around the world through design, research and development, manufacture, marketing and sales of children's car safety seats, strollers, apparel and home textile products, feeding, nursing and personal care products, cribs, bicycles and tricycles and other children products. Goodbaby International owns 7 Research & Development Centers globally, located in the U.S., Europe and China, and manages sales, marketing and distribution offices in 11 countries.

