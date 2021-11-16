Shake Shack To Participate In Fall Virtual Investor Conferences

Shake Shack Inc. ("Shake Shack" or the "Company") (NYSE:SHAK), today announced that the Company will be participating in the following virtual fall virtual investor conferences: On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, the Company will host a fireside chat at the...

Shake Shack Inc. ("Shake Shack" or the "Company") (SHAK) - Get Shake Shack, Inc. Class A Report, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following virtual fall virtual investor conferences:

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Gearing Up for the New Normal: A Virtual Best Ideas Conference by MKM Partners. The fireside chat will begin at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time.

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 2:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, the Company will host a fireside chat at Barclays Eat Sleep Play Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chats will also be webcast live from the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.shakeshack.com.

Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside" burger stand serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer and wine. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to approximately 220 domestic locations in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia and more than 100 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Philippines, Mexico, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

