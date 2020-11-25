Shake Shack To Participate In December Virtual Investor Conferences

Shake Shack Inc. ("Shake Shack" or the "Company") (NYSE: SHAK), today announced that the Company will participate in the following virtual investor conferences in December: On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, the Company will be hosting a fireside chat at the...

Shake Shack Inc. ("Shake Shack" or the "Company") (SHAK) - Get Report, today announced that the Company will participate in the following virtual investor conferences in December:

On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, the Company will be hosting a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET.

On Wednesday, December 2, 2020, the Company will be hosting a fireside chat at the Barclays Virtual Eat, Sleep, Play Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The fireside chats will be webcast live from the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.shakeshack.com.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside" burger stand known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat-top Vienna beef dogs (no hormones or antibiotics - ever), spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer and wine and more. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to approximately 300 locations in 30 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 120 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Philippines, Mexico, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Moscow, Seoul and more.

