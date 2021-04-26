Shadowbox Selected As A CONNECT 2021 Cool Company

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shadowbox, the leading innovator of healthcare automation solutions, is excited to announce that San Diego CONNECT selected the technology start-up as a 2021 "Cool Company" from a pool of nearly 200 applicants.

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shadowbox, the leading innovator of healthcare automation solutions, is excited to announce that San Diego CONNECT selected the technology start-up as a 2021 "Cool Company" from a pool of nearly 200 applicants. CONNECT is a non-profit supporting the Southern California innovation community by providing access to investors, mentors, and education. Each year, a panel of finance and subject matter experts selects companies with the greatest potential to transform their industries and raise venture capital funding.

Selected a 2021 Cool Company by CONNECT, Shadowbox deploys new tech to tackle the $350B healthcare integration challenge

Shadowbox invented a new and patented solution for securely automating the exchange of sensitive data at the click of a button. The solution accelerates the transfer of accurate, complete and compliant patient health information improving care while reducing errors and costs across the healthcare spectrum.

"I've been following Shadowbox since the beginning." said CONNECT CEO Mike Krenn. "They are tackling one of the world's most complex problems with a winning combination of innovative technology, focused go-to-market strategy, and effective leadership. This is exactly the kind of company that attracts venture capital investment. Shadowbox exemplifies the Cool Company ethos to highlight the very best in our community."

"The pandemic proved that incumbent healthcare integration technologies are completely broken and ineffective. When 90% of Doctors still use fax machines to order lab tests, the urgency for Shadowbox to introduce a disruptive integration solution has never been more crucial." said Shadowbox CEO Gregory A. Stein. "Our solution is so efficient we were recently recruited into a [Seegene-led] consortium to serve as the integration partner on the US Government's $10B K-8 COVID testing initiative now out for bid. There is simply no other technology that can monitor test capacity across hundreds of labs, and direct each lab's excess capacity in real time to wherever it is needed most."

"We are extremely grateful to Mike Krenn and CONNECT, not only for recognizing Shadowbox as a technology success story, but also for his unwavering commitment to create an innovation economy in San Diego by bringing venture capital dollars to our city," noted Shadowbox CFO Beth Crocker. "We look to Mike as a mentor and advisor, who often gives us valuable advice and support."

Shadowbox is a ground-breaking, patented, no-code integration and automation platform. By powering a browser with security, AI, and user-driven cross-application connections, Shadowbox offers instant integration at the click of a button. For more information see www.shadowbox.com

Connect is a community nonprofit organization passionate about helping tech and life sciences entrepreneurs build great companies. Connect serves entrepreneurs throughout their growth journey with a suite of curated programs aimed to help companies grow, gain access to capital, and scale. The national venture capital community is annually presented with 'Cool Companies', San Diego's top-performing startups, selected neutrally by our elite community of VCs, angel investors, entrepreneurs, executives, market influencers, and community leaders. We help innovative companies thrive so they can make a meaningful impact on the economic development of the region, and together create a world-class tech ecosystem.

Seegene is the global leader in multiplex molecular diagnostics, tirelessly pursuing innovation and new challenges to build a better future for humanity. Seegene's high multiplex real-time PCR technologies enable simultaneous detection of multiple infections to drive precise, timely and affordable diagnosis and care.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shadowbox-selected-as-a-connect-2021-cool-company-301276869.html

SOURCE Shadowbox, Inc.