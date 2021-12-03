SGH Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. ("SGH" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SGH) announced today that members of its management team will present at the following virtual investor conferences: Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on...

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. ("SGH" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SGH) announced today that members of its management team will present at the following virtual investor conferences:

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. EST; and,

Needham 24 th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 2:45 p.m. EST.

Webcasts of the events will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.sghcorp.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

To register for these conferences and to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the SGH management team, contact your representatives at Barclays and Needham & Company.

