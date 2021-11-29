SFRhub.com Signs Technology Integration MOU With Altisource Creating SFR Investment Industry's Leading Single-Source Transactional Platform

SFRhub.com, the first-to-market digital commercial real estate investment platform exclusively specializing in single-family residential (SFR) and Build-for-Rent (BFR) rental investment portfolios, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Altisource, a leading nationwide provider of data and residential real estate services, to create a one-stop online marketplace for SFR and BFR properties and portfolios for the rental home investment industry.

For SFR rental home investors with any size portfolio, ranging from single-home to large-scale, the collaborative, fully-integrated acquisition and disposition digital platform streamlines the entire commercial real estate (CRE) transactional investment process to help optimize investment strategies and profitability for buyers and sellers of SFR rental homes. Collective client support suite of professional services for a single investment home or a portfolio transaction will be available on SFRhub.com, ranging from national rental home digital market research, data, valuation, sale comparables and market analysis supporting a vetted transaction and additional procurement support services such as debt, property management, insurance, title insurance, escrow, inspection and more.

"SFRhub.com's collaboration with Altisource will provide SFR/BFR investors with the first-to-market, 'one-stop' solution to expertly buy and sell homes in one of CRE's most fast-paced and hottest asset investment segments," said Jeff Cline, executive director and principal of SFRhub.com. "We believe this multi-platform collaboration is truly one of the largest disruptions in the CRE industry. Our goal is to offer SFR investors, whether buying or selling one or many homes in a larger bulk portfolio, a solution to expedite and simplify the investment process with technology and support so they can achieve their investment and management goals and compete with larger-scale investors."

The integration of Altisource data and services solutions into the SFRhub.com online marketplace includes leading rental data from RentRange®, asset valuation data from Springhouse®, auction services from Hubzu®, closing and title services from PremiumTitle® and additional inspection and construction services from the Altisource family of business units operating seamlessly within the SFRhub.com platform.

"At Altisource, we continue our commitment to support the SFR investment community with data, technology and solutions that enable both investors and institutional buyers to make better decisions when researching, buying and selling SFR homes," said Michael Jansta, chief marketing officer of Altisource. "The collective expertise and proprietary data being integrated onto the SFRhub.com platform will be unparalleled and will help SFR investors acquire and liquidate portfolios and improve their operational efficiencies."

SFRhub.com boasts, on average, $1 billion in single-family rental portfolio listings. Having reviewed, underwritten or marketed nearly 200,000 SFR rental investment homes since its inception in 2018, SFRhub.com was first to recognize the flourishing SFR investment portfolio marketplace and offer its digital solution that brings together buyers and sellers of U.S. rental home portfolios.

About Altisource®

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) - Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Report is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever changing markets it serves. Additional information is available at www.Altisource.com.

About SFRhub.com

SFRhub.com, launched by SVN | SFRhub Advisors in 2018, is the first-to-market single-family residential and Build-for-Rent dedicated transactional platform and is the leading industry data provider with clean and verified data. SFRhub.com allows buyers and sellers of portfolios to make decisions using the same data source and transact directly through a digital portal dashboard supported by an experienced, licensed team of real estate professionals. For more information, visit www.SFRhub.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005085/en/