SFOX Issues RFP For Marketing Agency To Accelerate Growth, Brand Awareness

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco Open Exchange ("SFOX"), an unrivaled end to end trading and digital asset management venue that has allowed cryptocurrency traders and users 24/7 access to global crypto markets since 2014, today announced that it is hiring a marketing agency of record (AOR) through a request for proposal (RFP) process, details of which are laid out below.

Re: Request for Proposal (RFP) - Marketing Agency of Record (AOR)

SFOX - San Francisco Open Exchange400 Continental Blvd, 6 th Floor El Segundo, CA 90245 www.sfox.com

Contact: Martin Morse, Global Head of Brand and Marketing m. 917.456.7464 mmorse@sfox.com

SFOX ('es-fox) is the global preeminent cryptocurrency trading platform for high level traders, hedge funds, family offices and financial institutions. Design and coding from the ground-up started by MIT co-founding engineers in 2011 - by 2014 SFOX was answering the need for a transparent, efficient, safe, and always live digital asset trading and management platform.

The time is now. We are onboarding a high-level marketing agency with global reach, fintech knowledge with crypto and blockchain chops to help tell and expand our story. If your agency qualifies, we want to explore the possibilities of changing the narrative of the space with SFOX, a tenured leader, expert backgrounds and talent.

Goals

The cryptocurrency marketplace has an overwhelming amount of white noise from hundreds of actors and organizations. The object of this engagement will be to create messaging content, positioning strategy and execute deliverables that raise the profile of SFOX, it's overall brand halo and of course its product services and offerings. From digital tactics to paid media and advertising, your team will have the capabilities to move quickly from strategy to implementation in this extremely fast paced sector.

The award will be given to the firm that demonstrates a clear understanding of SFOX's differentiation and position in the growing cryptocurrency services space with a defined road map and timeline for immediate execution. This road map and deliverables will include, but not be limited to dedicated marketing tasks and KPI's to measure success:

Organic web traffic and UVM growth

Lead gen campaign, i.e., email marketing and drip campaigns

Production of creative material

Paid media strategy

Website enhancements and messaging

Earned media opportunities through marketing initiatives

Social media growth and management

Email list growth

CAC, PPC, SEO, etc.

General account management

Selection & Submission.

Deadline for RFP submission: June 11, 2021 Selection of top bidders and notifications: June 14, 2021 Negotiations: June 15 th- 18 th, 2021

Submit all RFP's clearly marked in subject "RFP Marketing Services" to: Martin Morse mmorse@sfox.com

Questions and additional information can be provided upon request to the contact info provided.

A submission must include the following:

Description of the firm and general overview, names and credentials of the team, number of full-time employees.

A one-page narrative outlining firm's strengths and skills or capabilities as it relates to the SFOX goals above.

Case studies applicable and proven success

Budget

$10,000.00 to $20,000.00 per month professional fees based on SOW and determined deliverables.

