SFLMaven Announces LOI With First Talented Artist For Creation Of Unique NFT Portfolio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (the "LOI") between the Company and artist, Larry Calabrese, toward the creation of digital artwork to form the initial foundation of the Company's new non-fungible token ("NFT") strategy.

Calabrese is a self-taught visual artist born and raised in South Florida. He began painting around 2008 as a hobby that quickly evolved into an obsession. Over the years, he has amassed an impressive collection of completed works, from physical art to digital media. His artwork covers a vast array of different styles, from colorful abstract pieces to conceptual characters and landscapes based on sci-fi themes.

He is also an accomplished live artist, painting in front of crowds as large as 30,000 people in the Southeastern US.

"Larry is a special talent, and we look forward to working with him as our first artist-partner on the creation of a limited batch of unique digital artwork capable of shaping taste and driving value for collectors and investors focused on non-fungible tokens," commented Joseph Ladin, SFLMaven CEO. "At this point, we have the outlines of a tentative deal in place, and we are confident that it represents a strong initial foundation as we strive to position our collectibles marketplace segment as an emerging leader in the digital art and NFT marketplace."

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK: SFLM), is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele globally. SFLMaven has driven over $130 million in sales and 98,000 positive reviews since inception, famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

