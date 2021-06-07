MINNEAPOLIS, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The SF Franchisee Association, which represents 141 Snap Fitness franchisees (or former franchisees) operating (or formerly operating) 228 Snap Fitness clubs in the United States, on May 20, 2021, which was prior...

MINNEAPOLIS, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The SF Franchisee Association, which represents 141 Snap Fitness franchisees (or former franchisees) operating (or formerly operating) 228 Snap Fitness clubs in the United States, on May 20, 2021, which was prior to the completion of the Snap Fitness National Convention, settled the lawsuit it had filed against the system's franchisor, Snap Fitness, Inc., on December 16, 2019, in Hennepin County ( Minnesota) District Court.

For additional information, you can contact Scott E. Korzenowski, who, along with Serena Chiquoine, Kristy L. Miamen and Rachel D. Zaiger of Dady & Gardner, P.A. represented the Association and its members.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sf-franchisee-association-settles-its-lawsuit-with-snap-fitness-301306460.html

SOURCE Dady & Gardner, P.A.