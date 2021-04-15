Sex Toys Market In Europe To Garner USD 2.56 Billion In The Personal Products Industry During 2021-2025|Technavio
NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has monitored the sex toys market in Europe in its latest market research report. The market is poised to garner USD 2.56 billion and decelerate at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. This personal products industry report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries: however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the sex toys market in Europe.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?Adult vibrators are the leading segment in the market.
- What is the major trend in the market?The rising awareness of the health benefits of sex toys is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to register a decelerating CAGR of over 6%.
- Who are the top players in the market?BMS Enterprises, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Rocks Off Ltd., TENGA Co. Ltd., WOW Tech International GmbH are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by the rising popularity of sex toys. However, the risks associated with sex toys will impede the market growth.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off OR Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. BMS Enterprises, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Rocks Off Ltd., TENGA Co. Ltd., and WOW Tech International GmbH are some of the major market participants. Although the rising popularity of sex toys, social perceptions related to sex toys and stringent regulatory frameworks are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this sex toys market in Europe forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Sex Toys Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
The sex toys market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Product
- Adult Vibrators
- Dildos
- Erection Rings
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70393
Sex Toys Market in Europe 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The sex toys market in Europe report covers the following areas:
- Sex Toys Market in Europe Size
- Sex Toys Market in Europe Trends
- Sex Toys Market in Europe Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rising awareness of the health benefits of sex toys as one of the prime reasons driving the sex toys market in Europe growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Personal Luxury Goods Market- The personal luxury goods market is segmented by products (accessories, apparel, hard luxury, cosmetics, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).To get extensive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report
Global Nail Care Products Market- The nail care products market is segmented by product (nail polish, nail accessories and implements, nail strengthener, nail polish remover, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).To get extensive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report
Sex Toys Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist sex toys market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the sex toys market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the sex toys market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the sex toys market
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dildos - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- COVID-19 impact and recovery for product segment
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Volume drivers - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BMS Enterprises
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
- Doc Johnson Enterprises
- LELOi AB
- LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.
- Luvu Brands Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- Rocks Off Ltd.
- TENGA Co. Ltd.
- WOW Tech International GmbH
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/sex-toys-market-in-europe-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sex-toys-market-in-europe-to-garner-usd-2-56-billion-in-the-personal-products-industry-during-2021-2025technavio-301269699.html
SOURCE Technavio