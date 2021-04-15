Sex Toys Market In Europe To Garner USD 2.56 Billion In The Personal Products Industry During 2021-2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has monitored the sex toys market in Europe in its latest market research report.

Technavio has monitored the sex toys market in Europe in its latest market research report. The market is poised to garner USD 2.56 billion and decelerate at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. This personal products industry report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries: however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the sex toys market in Europe.

Frequently Asked Questions:

The market is driven by the rising popularity of sex toys. However, the risks associated with sex toys will impede the market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. BMS Enterprises, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Rocks Off Ltd., TENGA Co. Ltd., and WOW Tech International GmbH are some of the major market participants. Although the rising popularity of sex toys, social perceptions related to sex toys and stringent regulatory frameworks are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this sex toys market in Europe forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Sex Toys Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

The sex toys market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product

Adult Vibrators



Dildos



Erection Rings



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Sex Toys Market in Europe 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The sex toys market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Sex Toys Market in Europe Size

Sex Toys Market in Europe Trends

Sex Toys Market in Europe Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising awareness of the health benefits of sex toys as one of the prime reasons driving the sex toys market in Europe growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Sex Toys Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist sex toys market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the sex toys market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sex toys market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the sex toys market

