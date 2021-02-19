Several Online Sportsbooks Experience Unplanned Outages During The Big Game, According To Action 24/7

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology is great. Except when it isn't.

If you were trying to wager with online sports betting on the 2021 Big Game and couldn't, you know exactly what we're talking about. Several of the big player sportsbooks experienced unplanned outages both before and during the Big Game, which affected everyone, including them, in a big way. Not only were there tons of people that were unable to place their bets, on the Monday following the debacle, several prominent gaming companies had their stock prices fall sharply.

The companies that service the online sports gambling industry must be prepared to handle these large sporting events. The large demand around the Big Game in Tennessee left sportsbooks DraftKings, BetMGM and FanDuel with tech disruptions and outages, while the fourth book, Action 247, was able to meet the needs of all their customers with no hiccups.

With such increased demand for online sports betting, you'd think that all the online sports betting sites would be geared up and ready for what probably is and always has been one of the biggest betting days of the year. However, the outages of the big sportsbook players, leaves gamblers with the uncertainty of whether they can handle the global sports calendar. Events where there is always going to be a "bottleneck of bettors."

About Action 24/7 Founded in 2020, Action 24/7 is a by Tennesseans, for Tennesseans sportsbook based out of Nashville, TN. Action 24/7 is the only locally-owned and operated Tennessee sportsbook, offering a wide variety of sports betting games with a world-class customer experience.

