Several Acts To Participate For The First Time During The Wings Over North Georgia Drive-In Air Show

ROME, Ga., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual fall air show in Rome, GA has served as host to a number of top military and civilian pilots and demonstration teams; however, the 2020 Wings Over North Georgia Drive-In Air Show will host a number of acts for the first time on Oct. 24-25.

"We work diligently every year to include a line-up of world-class aviators," said JLC AirShow Management President John Cowman. "For the 2020 show, we have the strongest military line-up ever hosted in our eight-year history and are also fortunate to feature a number of performers for the first time during our event."

First-time participants for the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show:

Black Daggers U.S. Army Special Operations Command Parachute Team - Fayetteville, NC

C-17 Globemaster - Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA

F-16 Fighting Falcon, the "Viper" from Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, SC

Matt Younkin and the Twin Beech 18

and the Twin Beech 18 Jerry "Jive" Kerby and the T-28 Trojan

Larry Kelly and the B-25 Bomber "Panchito"

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the 2020 Wings Over North Georgia Drive-In Air Show in addition to the U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II. Other returning acts include Scott Farnsworth in his L-39, Mike Wiskus in his Pittts S-1- 11B, Michael Goulian in his Extra 330SC, Buck Roetman in his Pitts S2S, and Scott Yoak in his P-51 Mustang.

Parking gates open at 10 a.m. and pre-show aerial demonstrations begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Pre-show activities include airdrops and capabilities demonstrations from C-130-H3 Hercules aircraft from Dobbins Air Reserve Base. The SWAT Tactical Team from the Georgia State Patrol helicopter unit also will conduct demonstrations.

Opening ceremonies and flying demonstrations will kick-off each day at about 12:30 p.m. Parking tickets for the Drive-In Air Show are ADVANCE PURCHASE only and will not be sold on show days. Those interested in attending the event should purchase early before tickets are sold out.

Each vehicle will be assigned a 10-by-20-foot space with an adjacent 10-by-20-foot private viewing area for tailgating. Guests are allowed to bring their own chairs, tables, non-alcoholic beverages, and food. Beverages and food also will be available for sale on site. Portable restrooms and wash stations will be placed throughout the venue and will be sanitized hourly. A mask is required when air show attendees leave their parking areas for rest room and concession visits, a mask is required. For a full list of permitted and restricted items and rules, please visit Wings Over North Georgia for more details.

For information on drive-in parking tickets, event FAQs, and a complete list of performers, follow the air show's Facebook page or visit the Wings Over North Georgia website at https://www.WingsOverNorthGeorgia.com.

The Wings Over North Georgia airshow is an FAA, DoD, and International Council of Air Shows recognized event. For a full list of performers, activities, and ticket options, air show fans, exhibitors, vendors, and sponsors can visit the official Wings Over North Georgia air show website.

FOR MEDIA ONLY

Link to b roll - https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/1U2GXxUcp5 Link to photos - https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/WmLyPXkXh6

Air show organizers and some performers are available in advance of the air show for in-studio, Zoom, or phone interviews.

AIR SHOW MEDIA CONTACT - Brenda Little - blittle@bbigmarketing.com (813) 391-4542

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/several-acts-to-participate-for-the-first-time-during-the-wings-over-north-georgia-drive-in-air-show-301154537.html

SOURCE Wings Over North Georgia Drive-In Air Show