Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management's Hunt Valley Office Continues To Grow With The Addition Of Veteran Team

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a fast growing, independent wealth management practice in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, announced today that Jeffrey Munson has joined the Hunt Valley team as executive vice president, Financial Advisor and PIM Portfolio Manager*. Betty Gunter has also joined as a senior registered client service associate. Together, they have made the move from RBC Capital Markets where they spent over a decade working together.

Jeff and Betty join Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management with each having over 20 years of experience in the industry under their belts. Having previously worked at firms such as Citi Group, Legg Mason Wood Walker and UBS, they have developed extensive knowledge and acumen on how to serve the financial needs of clients. Jeff has led his portfolio management strategy and client engagement with the message to "save and stay the course" always top of mind. Betty is focused on always providing exceptional client experiences in her daily operations.

On joining Seventy2 Capital, Jeff noted, "The independence of this new platform will amplify the dexterity with which I focus on each individual client's needs in managing their portfolios. I am confident that this move brings us into an innovative team with its pulse on the markets when it comes to building wealth for our clients."

Seventy2 Capital Partner, Troy Elser commented, "We are thrilled to have someone of Jeff's caliber join the Seventy2 Capital team and the Hunt Valley office. Given Jeff's experience, we look forward to his continued focus on excellence coupled with longevity in this new collaboration."

Jeff received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Lynchburg University. His hometown is Ellicott City and, although a Maryland native, his favorite place on earth is the Outer Banks. Betty is originally from Baltimore and a dog lover who enjoys reading and traveling.

* The PIM program is not appropriate for all investors. Please carefully review the Wells Fargo Advisors advisory disclosure document for a full description of our services. The minimum account size for this program is $50,000.

About Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is an independent, private client practice headquartered in Bethesda, MD. With decades of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, advisors specialize in addressing the unique needs of Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals and families, and small to medium-sized businesses. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations including the CIMA®, CFP®, CAIA®, CRPC® and CRPS® and national industry awards. The practice has also been recognized as one of the 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work in the Greater Washington Area by the Washington Business Journal. Visit Seventy2 Capital .

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. As of January 1, 2021, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network has grown to operate nationwide with 1,350 owners and advisors in 537 practices administering over $144 billion in client assets. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. www.wfafinet.com

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network. CAR-1121-01394

Media Contact: Brandy Carlson 323564@email4pr.com301-298-2234

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seventy2-capital-wealth-managements-hunt-valley-office-continues-to-grow-with-the-addition-of-veteran-team-301422253.html

SOURCE Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management