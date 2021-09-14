Seven Reasons Why School-Based Telehealth Makes Sense

BLACKSHEAR, Ga., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telehealth has proven itself to be an effective approach to healthcare, allowing patients with healthcare needs to connect with distant providers who can meet those needs. It has quickly gained in popularity and strengthened in nearly all arenas of healthcare especially in schools. School-based telehealth has seen significant growth trends over the past few years across the United States. Here are seven reasons why school-based telehealth is growing:

It's Appropriate.Schools are an ideal environment to promote health and provide healthcare since nearly 50 million US children in public schools spend almost half their waking hours there. With the implementation of telehealth services, the majority of student healthcare needs can be met right from school, significantly expanding the often-limited school health services typically available. It Allows for Early Intervention.Because teachers, administrators, school nurses, and school counselors can often identify developing or ongoing health needs of students in their care, schools are on the frontline for providing needed healthcare services. With the availability of telehealth, students with identified health needs can be treated quickly and responsively, decreasing delays in healthcare, and bolstering early intervention strategies to address acute and primary care, mental and behavioral health, and even specialty healthcare. It's Affordable.Often utilizing existing school health staff and space, school-based telehealth allows for comprehensive healthcare at a fraction of the cost of traditional on-site school-based health centers. In addition, many states have parity and payment laws in place to ensure fair and equal billing and reimbursement for services provided via telehealth in schools. It Increases Healthcare Provider Access.Regardless of urban or rural standing, students and their families often face huge challenges in accessing needed healthcare. Telehealth in schools provides access to healthcare while eliminating barriers such as transportation, distance, or provider availability. With school-based telehealth, a myriad of local or remote healthcare providers can be instantly accessible. It's Helpful to Families and Their Employers.While understanding the dire importance of family communication throughout the process, school-based telehealth helps ensure student healthcare needs are met while enabling parents or guardians to stay at work. Global Partnership for Telehealth's Pathways telehealth platform allows for parents or guardians to connect with and contribute to the telehealth consult from work, decreasing the amount of needed time off from work. It Reduces Unnecessary Absences and Early Dismissals.Students must be present and engaged to effectively learn, and as such, schools across the US struggle to keep absences at a minimum. The implementation of school-based telehealth can significantly reduce absenteeism and early dismissal rates by allowing providers to help appropriately determine if students can safely remain at school or if home care is needed. Additionally, school health team members and healthcare providers can work together for early diagnosis, early intervention, health prevention, and health education for students and their families. It Enables a True Team Approach for Student Services.With the availability of school-based telehealth within a school system, teachers, administrators, school nurses, school counselors, parents/guardians, and healthcare providers can more effectively work together to provide the most appropriate and meaningful care for students. Telehealth helps ensure all team members can actively engage with and contribute to the care plan, allowing more robust wraparound services for students.

