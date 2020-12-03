Seven New Marine Protected Areas Join Growing Global Network Of Blue Parks

SEATTLE, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Conservation Institute today announced that Abrolhos National Marine Park has won a Blue Park Award for achieving the highest science-based standards for marine life protection. Abrolhos joins a growing network of Blue Parks (17) around the world designed to protect and regenerate our oceans biodiversity. Abrolhos ( Parque Nacional Marinho dos Abrolhos) is a marine protected area (MPA) in a hotspot for marine wildlife off the coast of Brazil.

A total of 17 MPAs around the world now hold the prestigious Blue Park Award for meeting the highest science-based standards for marine life protection. The Blue Park Award recognizes outstanding efforts by nations, nonprofits, MPA managers, and local stake-holders to effectively protect marine ecosystems. The award is also intended to motivate nations and leaders to strive for strong and effective MPAs.

Marine Conservation Institute also announced 6 Blue Spark collaborations, bringing the total number of sites in the Blue Parks network to 23. These MPAs—Cabo Pulmo ( Mexico), California Seamounts (US), Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument (US), Inhambane Bay Community Conservation Network (Mozambique), Namancurá-Burdwood Bank II & Yaganes (Argentina), and Piedra del Viento Sanctuary (Chile)—all reflect significant political and civic interest in improving protections to become tomorrow's Blue Parks.

Lance Morgan, President of Marine Conservation Institute, said, "We are excited to see new Blue Park and Blue Spark designations accelerating the protection of the most important places in our oceans. Our rigorous science-based criteria and a panel of esteemed marine scientists are key to vetting nominees and ensuring that these MPAs provide needed examples of effective management that provides healthier oceans."

Fernando P.M. Repinaldo Filho, Head of Abrolhos Marine National Park, said, "The Ocean drives global ecosystems that make the Earth habitable for all species. For the last 37 years and counting, the Abrolhos Marine National Park staff has worked hard to ensure the protection of a unique and critical area within Brazilian waters. Now, it is an honor to receive the Blue Park Award in recognition of this effort, representing a big step to improve our effectiveness, promote management actions that secure our invaluable resources, and engage our community with the marine conservation cause."

About Blue Parks and Marine Conservation InstituteMarine Conservation Institute works with existing and new MPAs to ensure they are well- designed, effectively managed, protect our oceans and deliver on their commitment to protect marine biodiversity. Marine Conservation Institute, founded in 1996, works globally to seek strong protection for at least 30% of the ocean by 2030. Our focus on protecting the ocean's most important places.

