Seven Lakes Technologies Launches World's First SaaS-Integrated Production System To Optimize Oil And Gas Companies

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Lakes Technologies, Inc., today announced the launch of the world's first software as a service (SaaS) integrated production system for oil and gas, JOYN Oil & Gas Production. Offering a complete, cloud-based solution for production, JOYN optimizes field data gathering, allocations, and reporting, at up to half the cost of legacy systems, and offers a free trial time to value of 14 days.

With JOYN Oil & Gas Production, information technology managers or production managers can quickly create a sandbox with their data to configure a route, run production allocations, and audit the results. JOYN provides you with the speed and flexibility to lower production time from months to days, easily analyze data, and adjust to market changes.

"The level of complexity involved with the gathering and distribution of oil and gas is tremendous, and we're changing that," said Shiva Rajagopalan, CEO, Seven Lakes Technologies. "We wanted to give our customers something to enhance and innovate production so they can spend less time on maintenance of legacy systems and focus on meaningful work."

JOYN Oil & Gas Production provides a modern SaaS solution where the infrastructure and software are automatically adjusted to business needs. Pricing is always transparent and can be changed as oil costs fluctuate, while applications are available for most devices, so you can manage and respond to production demands, wherever you go.

About Seven Lakes Technologies

Headquartered in Westlake Village, CA, Seven Lakes Technologies is a market leader in SaaS-based production and capital planning software for the upstream exploration and production (E&P) oil and gas sector. Focused on production, CAPEX and OPEX improvements, and data management & analytics, Seven Lakes works with over 6K users across more than 50 customers including supermajors, with a 200K well count producing 200M barrels of oil per day. For more information, please visit www.sevenlakes.com.

