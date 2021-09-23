Seven Hall Maines Lugrin Attorneys Named To Texas Super Lawyers

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Houston attorneys from the litigation law firm Hall Maines Lugrin have earned placement on the 2021 Texas Super Lawyers list. Name shareholder Bill Maines received additional honors with his selection to the list of Top 100 lawyers in Houston.

"This is a great achievement and well-deserved honor for our lawyers," said Hall Maines Lugrin shareholder, director and president George H. Lugrin IV. "To have so many of our attorneys selected across a broad range of practices is proof of the exceptional results and capabilities this firm delivers to clients. Congratulations to all of our honorees."

With less than 5 percent of the state's lawyers selected each year, this designation places the firm's attorneys among the top practitioners in Texas. Hall Maines Lugrin lawyers who received recognition and their categories include:

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. To view the complete list of 2021 honorees, visit http://www.superlawyers.com.

Hall Maines Lugrin, P.C. opened its doors in 2000 and quickly rose to the top as a litigation firm with unparalleled knowledge and experience in energy insurance and business disputes. The firm's deep roots in the insurance and energy industries have made it the go-to firm for companies facing difficult commercial issues involving appellate, commercial, competition, energy, insurance coverage, products liability, and professional liability disputes. To learn more information about the firm's lawyers and representative matters, visit www.hallmaineslugrin.com.

Media Contact: Jennie Bui-McCoy 800-559-4534 jennie@androvett.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seven-hall-maines-lugrin-attorneys-named-to-texas-super-lawyers-301384488.html

SOURCE Hall Maines Lugrin, P.C.