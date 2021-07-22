Seven Generations Education Institute To Modernize Technology Operations With Ellucian Colleague SaaS

FORT FRANCES, ON and RESTON, Va., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Seven Generations Education Institute (SGEI) has selected Ellucian Colleague SaaS to modernize its technology operations. A new Ellucian customer, SGEI joins more than 1,100 institutions worldwide that are in the cloud with Ellucian.

An Indigenous-led educational organization serving the Treaty Three area and beyond, Seven Generations Education Institute selected Ellucian Colleague SaaS to upgrade and integrate its technology systems. The comprehensive and cloud-based ERP will streamline processes, empower faculty and staff with greater access to data, and support student success with a better user experience. In addition, SGEI has selected Ellucian Intelligent Learning Platform (ILP) to streamline integrations and reduce maintenance between the learning management system (LMS) and other applications.

"SGEI's strategic transition to Ellucian Colleague's SaaS environment is driven by our growing needs as an Indigenous Institute dedicated to community-based Anishinaabe education. This partnership will support prospective students from admissions to engagement to graduation," said Angela Mainville, Director of Post-Secondary Education, Seven Generations Education Institute. "Ellucian Colleague will help SGEI break barriers for new and existing students, support our admissions and program delivery teams, allow for more time to be dedicated to student supports, and enable us to deliver Anishinaabe language and customs to our communities."

"We are committed to supporting the mission of all indigenous institutions and look forward to partnering in service of Seven Generation's philosophy to blend culture, tradition, information and technology," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Part of Ellucian's open, SaaS-platform, Colleague and ILP will support SGEI as they evolve their technology ecosystem and empower students to succeed in the modern world. In addition to improving collaboration and simplifying processes, the platform will deliver robust capabilities including integrated reporting, which is essential for meeting regulatory requirements in the region."

For more information on Ellucian Colleague, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/solutions/ellucian-colleague.

About EllucianEllucian is charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

About Seven Generations Education InstituteSeven Generations Education Institute (SGEI) is an Indigenous-led educational organization that provides secondary, post-secondary, training for employment, driver's training and other programming to all Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in the Treaty #3 area and beyond. With campuses in Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout and Kenora and secondary education classrooms in more than 20 communities in Northwestern Ontario, SGEI aims to provide culturally enriched community-based and student-centered learning opportunities for everyone. For more information, visit 7generations.org.

Media Contacts: Lindsay Stanley lindsay.stanley@Ellucian.com

Kaitlyn Allen-Henry kaitlyna@7generations.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seven-generations-education-institute-to-modernize-technology-operations-with-ellucian-colleague-saas-301339266.html

SOURCE Ellucian