Sevatec Appoints Key Executive To Lead USCIS Portfolio

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sevatec is pleased to announce that Ryan Taibl has joined the firm as Vice President of its USCIS portfolio of business. In this role, Ryan will serve as Customer Success Manager overseeing Sevatec's USCIS programs that deliver DevSecOps, software modernization, data analytics, and cyber security.

Before joining Sevatec, Ryan led efforts for programs inside of USCIS to include Program Manager of myUSCIS, a personalized customer facing system that helps guide prospective applicants through their journey of lawful US immigration. "We are thrilled to have someone with Ryan's experience and background join Sevatec to help continue delivering exceptional outcomes for one of our most critical customers," said Sonny Kakar, Founder and CEO of Sevatec. "Ryan's career has been dedicated to helping clients achieve their goals and he is already hitting the ground running - making meaningful impacts in all facets of our business."

"I am excited to join Sevatec, as it is one of the leading pure-play DevSecOps companies in this market," said Ryan. "I am also elated to be coming back to support the USCIS client, one that I served for almost 6 years. Their mission has always been one I found alluring, as it reaches so many people, from all around the world. USCIS' adoption of leading technologies and approach to service delivery is at the forefront of government agencies."

About Sevatec

Sevatec builds the software that powers exceptional government missions. Our Digital Software Supply Chain , Shift Up TM, which brings together commercial best practices and advanced technology tools in Agile delivery, human-centered design, DevSecOps, Cloud, Security, and Data, has helped us modernize several hundred applications across the federal government. Founded in 2003 on the concept of "Seva," meaning "to Serve a Greater Purpose," we serve the missions of Homeland and Law Enforcement agencies, Department of Defense, General Services Administration, Department of Transportation, and multiple civilian departments and agencies.

