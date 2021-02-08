Seth MacFarlane Has Partnered With Variety For A Valentine's Concert To Benefit MPTF And BrightFocus Foundation

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MPTF (Motion Picture & Television Fund) and BrightFocus Foundation today announced a special Valentine's virtual concert featuring acclaimed multi-hyphenate and Grammy-nominated vocalist Seth MacFarlane in support of the two nonprofits working together on research and care around Alzheimer's disease. This a collaboration rooted in science and compassion.

Valentine's Concert with Seth MacFarlane: An Evening of Songs Benefiting MPTF and BrightFocus Foundation will be live streamed at Variety.com at 7:00 p.m. Pacific, 10:00 p.m. Eastern on February 13, and will offer a way to connect and share community with music and mission during these unprecedented and difficult times. Lilly ( lilly.com) and Biomeme ( biomeme.com)are serving as corporate sponsors of the event.

"Seth's generous offer to support MPTF and BrightFocus with this virtual concert is a valentine not only to us but to all those who appreciate his amazing talents and to those who will benefit from the work both organizations do in the field of Alzheimer's research and care. With the help of our media partner Variety, Seth's concert will bring our community together to enjoy the healing power of music," said Bob Beitcher, MPTF President & CEO.

"Now more than ever, the need for bold, innovative science is clear. We are deeply grateful that Seth is lending his talents as an entertainer to support research to save mind and sight," said the foundation's President and CEO Stacy Pagos Haller.

BrightFocus Foundation is a premier source of private research funding to defeat Alzheimer's, macular degeneration, and glaucoma. The nonprofit currently manages a global portfolio of over 220 scientific projects, a nearly $50 million investment, and shares the latest research findings and best practices to empower families impacted by these diseases. Learn more at brightfocus.org.

MPTF supports working and retired members of the entertainment community with a safety net of health and social services, including temporary financial assistance, case management, and residential living. From childcare to living and aging well with dignity and purpose, MPTF is there to guide the industry workforce through the enormous obstacles life presents. For 100 years, the extraordinary generosity of the entertainment community has enabled MPTF to deliver charitable services to industry members in need. To learn more, visit mptf.com .

