Set Your Children Up For Success: Nevada Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments For 2021-2022 School Year

After an academic year like no other, Nevada Virtual Academy (NVVA), a full-time online public-school academy serving K-12 students throughout the state, is welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year.

NVVA is the state leader in providing safe, alternative education options, while giving your student a personalized experience and providing them with what they need to succeed.

NVVA is tuition-free to all students who reside in Nevada, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and is an authorized online public-school program of the Nevada Public School System. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.

"Parents only want their children to be successful and NVVA can provide them with that opportunity," said Dr. Yolanda Hamilton, Head of School. "There's no doubt this past school year was unlike any other, but our technology and student-focused curriculum will give your children the advantage they need to do well at the next level."

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. NVVA's online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

NVVA is now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at https://nvva.k12.com/.

About Nevada Virtual Academy

Nevada Virtual Academy (NVVA) is an online and blended public charter school serving students statewide in 6th through 12th grade. As part of the Nevada public school system, NVVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc., a Stride Company (LRN) - Get Report, the nation's leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about NVVA, visit nvva.k12.com.

