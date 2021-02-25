Set Your Child Up For Success: Kansas Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments For 2021-2022 School Year

Kansas Virtual Academy (KSVA), an online public school program of the Spring Hill Unified School District No. 230, is now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. KSVA serves students statewide in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Delivered entirely online, KSVA offers students and families a high-quality education option, while accessing an online curriculum and attending live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

KSVA provides an approach to learning that helps prepare students for post-graduation college or career success. Students receive the support and resources needed to pursue and reach their academic goals.

"As a trusted education partner for 8 years, Kansas Virtual Academy has helped students statewide to thrive in the online classroom," said Cassandra Barton, Head of School. "We are excited to open this opportunity to families to explore the solutions we provide.

All KSVA students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts and history. KSVA also offers student clubs and other activities to foster a sense of school community.

KSVA is available tuition-free to students in grades K-6 who reside anywhere in the state of Kansas. To learn more about the school and enrollment requirements visit ksva.k12.com or download the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Kansas Virtual Academy

Kansas Virtual Academy (KSVA) is a full-time online public school program of the Spring Hill School District that serves Kansas students in kindergarten through sixth grade. As part of the Kansas public school system, KSVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the rigorous curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (LRN) - Get Report. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about KSVA, visit ksva.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005026/en/