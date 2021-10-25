Set A Successful And Fashionable Routine This Fall With Casio

DOVER, N.J., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autumn is here and with it comes crisper weather, vibrant colored leaves and the opportunity to pause, break bad habits and redefine routines. Spice-up your routine, try new things and challenge yourself by spending more time in nature, exploring new hobbies or simply refreshing your wardrobe. Casio's portfolio of functional timepieces has something to help you get through the season in style.

For Nature Lovers Make nature part of your new routine and take a break from the screen this fall with Casio's PRO TREK PRG240-5. This outdoor timepiece offers durability, comfort and is packed with technology to help navigate your next adventure. Triple sensor technology measures altitude, barometric pressure and compass bearing to help you predict weather variations and guide you through hikes. Its solar power capability ensures a stable operation even when using power-hungry functions. Additional features include 100-meter water resistance, low temperature resistance, countdown timer, alarms and more. The PRG240-5 ($240) features a black case and bezel, a digital display, large buttons for ease of operation and a resin band for added comfort. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit PROTREK.Casio.com.

For Everyday Looks Organizing and refreshing your wardrobe every season can ease your morning routine. Casio's EDIFICE EFSS570DC-1A for him, or Vintage A1000MCG-9VT, for her, can help enhance your outfit and are perfect everyday choices to bring from your office/home office to any social event.

The slim EDIFICE EFSS570DC-1A ($270) offers a clean design in a modern gray octagonal bezel with soft yellow accents. With solar power capabilities, water resistance up to 100 meters and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, the EFSS570DC-1A will become your everyday timepiece. Additional features include a date display and three dials to display seconds, stopwatch minutes and stopwatch seconds. For more information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit Edifice.Casio.com.

Casio's Vintage A1000MCG-9VT ($150) comes in a beautiful rose-gold case and Milanese strap, a digital display and a mother of pearl dial. This timepiece will complement any look and keep you on-trend this fall. Additional useful features of the A1000MCG-9VT include date display, daily alarm and super LED light for nighttime display. For more information on Casio's Vintage collection of timepieces, please visit Vintage.Casio.com.

For Trend Setters As we welcome fall's vibrant colors, refresh your fall wardrobe with timepieces that add a pop of color to your outfit. Casio's BABY-G BA110PL collection features polarized, multi-color designs with hour markers and watch dials adorned with pastel hues that change color depending on the viewing angle. A combination of pink, purple, blue and other pastel colors are applied to the buttons and text around the bezel to create a colorful design. The BA110PL-1A features a solid black case and band while the BA110PL-7A2 in semi-transparent white and the BA110PL-7A1 in white feature a trendy polarized paint finish on the case and band for a soft aurora-like effect. In addition, the analog-digital BA110PL ($120) models are shock resistant, 100-meter water resistant and equipped with an LED light, five daily alarms, countdown timer, stopwatch and more. For additional information on Casio's BABY-G collection of timepieces, please visit BABY-G.com.

About Casio America, Inc. Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home.

About EDIFICE Casio's EDIFICE collection reflects a distinct sense of style by providing men with features that are ideal for professional and weekend lifestyles. The collection speaks to upwardly, mobile men whose goals lie anywhere from the boardroom to the ballpark. With a variety of aristocratic, sleek styles, Casio's EDIFICE timepieces possess features including multi-layered dials, world time, daily alarms, and more. Made with strong, comfortable band materials of resin and stainless steel, each style exudes an attractive, sophisticated look. For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE line of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com .

About G-SHOCK CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com/home .

