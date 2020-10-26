SESCO Lighting Announces New CEO

MAITLAND, Fla., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective January 1, 2021, Todd Langner, previously our President and CEO, will become President Emeritus; and John Palk, VP Sales and Marketing since 2017, will become President and CEO.

Mr. Palk has been VP Sales and Marketing and helped lead the company to record sales and growth over the past four years. Prior to VP Sales and Marketing, he opened the Knoxville, TN, branch for SESCO in 2007. Mr. Palk stated, "It's been a remarkable journey since starting as an office of one in Knoxville and growing that location into a successful branch. Having performed nearly every function in the company, I'm excited to take on this new role in leading SESCO to new heights. I certainly have some big shoes to fill and am looking forward to taking on the challenge and helping to continue the growth of our great employee-owned company and family culture."

Mr. Langner has been with SESCO for over 12 years, beginning as Senior VP of Business Development, and then President and CEO for the past five years. He has been responsible for implementation and execution of strategy for new divisions such as Public Sector and National Accounts; along with overall coordination of BDL, a custom lighting supplier and manufacturer; as well as the Distributor Solutions Group/Industrial and Energy Divisions. Mr. Langner's new role for SESCO will be President Emeritus, which will have him primarily focused on Mergers and Acquisitions/Strategic Alliances as well as identifying strategic growth initiatives (such as a new Horticultural Division); as well as remaining on their Board of Directors.

ABOUT SESCO LIGHTING, INC.

Founded in 1967, SESCO Lighting has become the nation's largest and most successful lighting manufacturer's representative company, with more than 280 employees and annual sales exceeding $300 million. The company is 100% employee owned with 14 branch offices and eight divisions covering Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi and the Caribbean.

