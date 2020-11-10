Sesame Street's 51st Season Launches On Thursday, November 12 On HBO Max

BELOVED CHILDREN'S SERIES BEGINS TWO-YEAR CURRICULAR FOCUS ON PLAYFUL PROBLEM-SOLVING, BROUGHT TO LIFE THROUGH NEW ANTHEM 'I WONDER, WHAT IF, LET'S TRY' PERFORMED BY HAILEE STEINFELD

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind a half century of award-winning children's television, will launch Sesame Street's 51 st season on Thursday, November 12 on HBO Max, marking the first season to debut on the streaming platform. New episodes - 35 in all - will be available every Thursday on HBO Max, with the season coming to PBS KIDS in Fall 2021.

"We are proud to announce our newest episodes of Sesame Street, designed to entertain and educate kids as we help them build curiosity, creativity, and persistence - an especially crucial focus as families continue to face unprecedented challenges," said Steve Youngwood, Sesame Workshop's President of Media & Education and COO, who becomes the nonprofit's CEO in January 2021. "This season debut on HBO Max marks another key moment in our partnership with WarnerMedia. We are grateful to them and our longstanding partners at PBS for their continued support as we work together to help children grow smarter, stronger, and kinder."

" Sesame Street has a longstanding legacy of doing incredibly important things for children by shaping culture and sparking important conversations among all of us. For me personally, I'm thrilled to be reunited with all the exceptional people that make Sesame Workshop the force that it is," added Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics.

Sesame Street's latest season marks the beginning of a two-year curriculum focused on playful problem-solving, designed to build critical thinking skills in young children and better equip them to handle challenges in school and beyond. As Sesame Street Muppets, human cast members, and guest stars alike face obstacles - while building a castle, staging a circus, fixing the inner workings of a grandfather clock, and more - they approach these problems with curiosity, creativity, and perseverance, together using phrases and corresponding gestures as starting points in finding solutions: I wonder…? (pointer finger to temple); What if…? (pointer finger to chin); and Let's try! (pointer finger in the air).

A new anthem - "I Wonder, What If, Let's Try" - performed by celebrity guest Hailee Steinfeld, brings this curriculum to life and makes its season debut on Thursday, November 26 . The anthem will appear in Sesame Street episodes throughout the year.

Additional celebrity guests this season include Maggie Rogers ( Thursday, November 19), Issa Rae ( Thursday, December 10), Stephen and Ayesha Curry ( Thursday, March 25), Billy Porter ( Thursday, April 1), and Kelsea Ballerini ( Thursday, June 17), taking part in Street Stories and other segments throughout the season.

Sesame Street continues to be available on PBS stations and on the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel, and anytime on the free PBS KIDS Video App (no subscription needed).

Sesame Street is underwritten in part by Beaches, SeaWorld, Blue Lizard, and Chrysler.

About Sesame WorkshopSesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org.

About HBO MaxHBO Max® is WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer offering, with 10,000 hours of curated premium content. HBO Max offers best in class quality entertainment, featuring the greatest array of storytelling for all audiences with the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and much more. Website: HBOMax.com

