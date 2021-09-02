Sesame Software Announces High-Volume Data Connector For ServiceNow, Providing Connectivity Across All Platforms

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Software , the innovative leader in Enterprise Data Management and creator of Relational Junction, today announced its high-volume data connector for ServiceNow -- accelerating customer Initiatives across cloud data warehouse, integration, and analytics.

"Connect ServiceNow to enterprise applications in the cloud or on-premises using Sesame Software's Relational Junction."

Managing a full stack of various technology platforms makes it difficult to view data cohesively and make critical business decisions. As a solution to this problem, Relational Junction integrates ServiceNow with multiple platforms to achieve an overall view of the valuable data contained within.

Relational Junction is a multifaceted solution that combines integration, replication, data warehousing and compliance to cover all of your data needs. The platform's scalable architecture continuously evolves with organization-spanning data needs, allowing users easy access to their data and the ability to use how they see fit.

Key Benefits Include:

Fully integrate business processes across HR, legal, finance, procurement, operations, marketing, and other departments.

Easily connect to popular enterprise service management (ESM) and enterprise applications to SaaS applications — whether in the cloud or behind your firewall.

Connect to ERP and finance applications, such as SAP, Netsuite, and Oracle.

Unify your IT systems to make ServiceNow the system of record and automate business processes across applications.

Integrate your data into your analytical and operational layers without heavy, repetitive lifting. No coding, data mapping, or maintenance is needed.

Ensure data is up to date with continuous automated data syncs for accurate reporting and analytics.

To learn more about how Relational Junction allows you to seamlessly flow data across ServiceNow and any data source or application in your tech stack, request a demo here.

About Sesame SoftwareHeadquartered in Santa Clara, California, Sesame Software is the Enterprise Data Management leader, delivering data rapidly for enhanced reporting and analytics. Sesame Software's patented Relational Junction suite of products offers superior solutions for data warehousing, integration, as well as backup, and compliance to fit your business needs. Quickly connect to SaaS, on-premise, and cloud applications for accelerated insights. Learn more today !

