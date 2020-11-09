Sesame Software Announces Fully Automated Data Warehousing For ConnectWise

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Software, a leading provider in trusted data management solutions, today announced that they have extended their offering to include support for ConnectWise applications.

Sesame Software's Relational Junction solution suite integrates with ConnectWise applications and enables users to streamline their data integrations by centralizing all their data into a fully automated reporting data warehouse. Relational Junction keeps data fresh through ongoing data synchronizations with zero data loss to ensure accurate reporting.

With Relational Junction's rapid deployment, ConnectWise users can build a fully automated data warehouse in just minutes. Set up for Relational Junction takes just minutes and uses a simple click and load functionality, enabling users to bypass tedious warehouse build projects that can often take weeks, or even months to achieve. Since no data mapping, modeling or maintenance is required, Relational Junction frees up time to focus on critical business insights.

Relational Junction's high volume data connectors enable rapid connection to ConnectWise and many other databases, exotic file systems, and SaaS applications. This universal data access allows customers to consolidate all their business data onto a single reporting platform, enabling a 360 degree view of their business operations.

Sesame Software continues to expand its endpoint offerings, bringing its valuable Relational Junction solution suite to all industries by optimizing critical applications. For more information on how Relational Junction provides secure, cost-effective data warehousing and integration solutions for ConnectWise—or any other application—you can request a demo here .

About Sesame Software

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Sesame Software is the leader in Enterprise Data Management, delivering data rapidly for enhanced reporting and analytics. Sesame Software's patented Relational Junction suite of products offer superior solutions for data warehousing, integration, as well as backup and compliance to fit your business needs. Quickly connect to over 100 SaaS, on-premise, and cloud applications for accelerated insights. To learn more, go to www.sesame software.com .

