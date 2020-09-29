SESAC Signs Nigerian Songwriter And Pop Star Burna Boy

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and Nigerian pop star Burna Boy, best known as Nigeria's musical ambassador, who continues to capture the world audience with his Afro-fusion harmonies and upbeat melodies, has...

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and Nigerian pop star Burna Boy, best known as Nigeria's musical ambassador, who continues to capture the world audience with his Afro-fusion harmonies and upbeat melodies, has signed with SESAC Performing Rights for direct U.S. representation, it was announced today.

Prolific songwriter and artist Damini "Burna Boy" Ogulu, who recently released his fifth studio album Twice As Tall, is a two-time honoree of the Best International Act BET Award and a recipient of the MTV Europe Music Awards Best African act. Twice As Tall, executive produced by Sean "Diddy" Combs, Bosede Ogulu and Damini "Burna Boy" Ogulu, was recorded mostly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The newest album is a follow-up to his Grammy-nominated African Giant, which garnered hundreds of millions of streams in 2019.

"With his empowering lyrics and enrapturing beats, it's no surprise that Burna Boy is leading the way for Afro-fusion throughout the world," says Mario Prins, Sr. Director of Creative Services, SESAC. "His music and African roots are deeply felt—finding its way into every aspect of American Music. I believe we have yet to see the best of him as he continues to reach greater heights. SESAC is very proud to officially welcome Burna Boy to our direct affiliate family."

"My music and I are global," said Burna Boy. "But it makes sense to have SESAC represent me in the U.S.A."

In addition, Burna Boy has released a series of EPs and singles including the award-winning 2018 album Outside, which led to Burna's U.S. breakthrough—debuting at #3 on Billboard's Reggae Albums chart. Last summer, Burna was featured on The Lion King soundtrack, The Gift, curated by American singer-songwriter Beyoncé. Other fans and collaborators include Coldplay's Chris Martin in "The Monsters You Made," which reflects the current climate of systemic racism and social injustice, and artist Sam Smith, who featured Burna Boy in the July release of "My Oasis."

About Burna BoyDamini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, born 2 July 1991, known professionally as Burna Boy, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He rose to prominence in 2012 after releasing "Like to Party", the lead single from his debut studio album L.I.F.E in 2013. In 2017, Burna Boy signed with Bad Habit/Atlantic Records in the United States and Warner Music Group internationally. His third studio album Outside marked his major-label debut. In 2019, he won Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards and again in 2020. His fourth studio album African Giant was released in July 2019; it won Album of the Year at the 2019 All Africa Music Awards and was nominated for Best World Music Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. He was awarded the Best African Act at the 2019 MTV EMA's and African Artiste of the year at the 2020 VGMA's. On the 14th of August 2020, he released his 5th studio album Twice as Tall to critical acclaim.

About SESAC PRO SESAC Performing Rights Organization is the second oldest PRO in the U.S. It drives efficiency in licensing for music users and enhances value for its affiliated writers, publishers, and composers by providing timely, efficient royalty collection and distribution. SESAC represents over 30,000 songwriters and film composers from a broad range of genres including artists such as Adele, Christophe Beck, Rosanne Cash, David Crosby, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Lalah Hathaway, Kesha, Gabriel Mann and many more. SESACis a leader and innovator in music licensing that administers public performance, mechanical, and other rights through SESAC PRO and its affiliates including The Harry Fox Agency, Rumblefish, and Mint Digital Services. SESAC Rights Management has offices in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, London and Munich.

