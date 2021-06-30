SESAC Recognizes The Best Of Latin Music With The Annual SESAC Latina Music Awards 2021

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SESAC Latina is honored to recognize the success of its composers and publishers with its annual music awards, which were given to almost 40 songs. For the first time in the awards history, the top awards for the SESAC LATINA MUSIC AWARDS were presented in two categories: Regional Mexican and Pop / Latin Rhythm.

The list of winners is headed by Edén Muñoz, who won his second award for Songwriter of the Year - Regional Mexican, after topping the charts this year with songs such as "Barquillero," "Sólo Tú," "Cerrando Ciclos" and " Esta Vez Soy Yo," which were also recognized with SESAC Latina Performance Awards. Manuel Turizo also tops the list, winning the award for Songwriter of the Year - Pop / Latin Rhythmfor the first time. Turizo has been making noise with his songs "TBT" and "Quiéreme Mientras Se Pueda," "Te Quemaste," "Pegao," "La Nota" and "No Encuentro Palabras," which were all recognized with SESAC Latina Performance Awards.

"There is no doubt that music makes our world a better place to enjoy life, helping us overcome any difficult situation like the one we are facing now," said Celeste Zendejas, vice president of SESAC Latina. "And what better opportunity to celebrate those who with their love, passion, talent, and dedication create this beautiful feeling that we call music. Thanks to all our songwriters for capturing all their experiences and feelings in each song. Today we honor them by recognizing all the songs that have marked the history of Latin music worldwide during 2020. Congratulations to all the winners!"

"It has been an exciting year in Latin music, and we are proud to celebrate and honor SESAC Latina's songwriters' and publishers' most performed songs," said Sam Kling, senior vice president of creative operations, SESAC Rights Management in an official statement. "Their songs have blended genres, transcended eras, and made their way to non-Spanish speaking audiences in unprecedented ways."

The Song of the Year Award went to Christian Nodal for "Se Me Olvidó" in Regional Mexican and Ñengo Flow for "Safaera" in Pop / Latin Rhythm.

Dulce María Music won the Publisher of the Year Award in Regional Mexican, and for the sixth consecutive year, Sony Sounds in Pop / Latin Rhythm.

The SESAC LATINA MUSIC AWARDS, announced on Wednesday, June 30 through SESAC Latina's social media channels and its official website, have been honoring the best of Latin music for almost three decades.

SESAC Latina proudly congratulates all the winners.

