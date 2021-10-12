SESAC Honors Music Composers And Publishers With Annual Awards

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SESAC Performing Rightsis proud to pay tribute to its gifted creators with its annual Film & Television Composer Awards. The honorees were announced today on SESAC.com and across the organization's website and social media platforms, celebrating the affiliates' achievements over the past year. The online celebration honored composers in the categories of film, streaming media, cable television, network television and local television.

"I am thrilled to be able to celebrate our film and television composers," said Scott Jungmichel, President & COO, SESAC Performing Rights. "Their creativity and compositional skills significantly shape the entertainment experience, no matter what the platform. We're excited to take this moment to acknowledge their accomplishments and share how thankful we are for all they do."

"We greatly admire our talented group of film and television composers," said Erin Collins, SESAC's Vice President Film, Television, and Developing Media. "The hard work they put in never goes unnoticed - we are honored every day we work with them."

Emile Mosseri was honored for his Academy Award-nominated work in the film Minari. Christophe Beck was among the honorees for his film composition of Like a Boss; Andy Grush and Taylor Stewart of The Newton Brothers for The Grudge. In other categories, more than 40 television composers, including Danny Lux, Gabriel Mann, Evan Frankfurt, Devin Powersand Jon Ehrlich, were honored, recognizing the compositions to some of the industry's most highly rated shows to include A Million Little Things, Grey's Anatomy, Manifest, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and many more.

SESAC is also happy to announce several new composer affiliates, including Nathalie Bonin, Lili Haydn, Laura Karpman, Becky Kneubuhl, Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum, Jeff Lippencott, and Mark T. Williams. A full list of winners can be found below and on www.sesac.com/FilmTVAwards2021

Below is a full list of honorees:

FILM

Christophe Beck: Like A Boss Emile Mosseri: Minari The Newton Brothers ( Andy Grush): The Grudge The Newton Brothers ( Taylor Stewart): The Grudge

STREAMING MEDIA

Andy Grush Bruce Miller Christophe Beck Christopher Tyng Danny Lux Gabriel Mann Giona Ostinelli Jason Derlatka John Swihart Jon Ehrlich Matt Mariano Taylor Stewart

CABLE Television

Ben Zebelman Bruce Miller Christophe Beck Christopher Tyng Craig Sharmat Danny Lux Dennis C. Brown Devin Powers Gabriel Mann Matt Mariano Michael Egizi Richard Bowers

NETWORK Television

Danny Lux: Grey's Anatomy, Manifest, Station 19 David Dachinger: PGA Tour Golf Eric Berdon: Vets Saving Pets Evan Frankfort: The Champion Within François Hasden: 48 Hours Gabriel Mann: A Million Little Things, Modern Family, The Unicorn Guillermo Brown: The Late Late Show with James Corden Hagar Ben-Ari: The Late Late Show with James Corden Jason Derlatka: The Resident Jon Ehrlich: The Resident Michael Egizi: CBS Promos Paul Buckley: Odd Squad Seth Jabour: Late Night with Seth Meyers Steven Scalfati: The Late Late Show with James Corden Syd Butler: Late Night with Seth Meyers Tim Young: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Five Hundred South Songs: Grey's Anatomy, A Million Little Things, Station 19 Fox Tunes Inc: The Resident FRC Music Publishing: Odd Squad Melywork Music: 48 Hours Music Box Street: To Tell The Truth Must See Music: Late Night with Seth Meyers Radical Rob Tunes: PGA Tour Golf Songfair Inc: CBS Promos, The Late Late Show with James Corden Warner Hollywood Music LLC: Manifest Would Work Sound: Animal Tales, Consumer 101, Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Innovation Nation, Hope in the Wild, Lucky Dog, Pet Vet Dream Team, Vets Saving Pets Zoo to You Music: A New Leaf, Animal Tales, Consumer 101, Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Hope in the Wild, Innovation Nation, Lucky Dog, Naturally, Danny Seo, Pet Vet Dream Team, The Champion Within, Vets Saving Pets

LOCAL Television

Bob DeMarco: Extra, The Doctors David Catalano: Maury, Judge Jerry Dennis C. Brown: Two and a Half Men Devin Powers: Couples Court with the Cutlers, Paternity Court, Whacked Out Sports Evan Frankfort: The Great Dr. Scott Fernando Corona: Suelta la Sopa Gabriel Mann: Modern Family Glenn Sherman: Maury Jason Halbert: The Kelly Clarkson Show John Swihart: How I Met Your Mother Larry Brown: Missing Michael Egizi: DailyMailTV, Dr. Phil, The Doctors, Entertainment Tonight, Extra, Hot Bench, Inside Edition, Rachael Ray Paul Buckley: 2 Broke Girls

29 New Tunes Publishing: The Doctors AND Syndicated Productions Inc: Extra Anthem Test Vision Music: The King of Queens Anthem TV Avenue Music: The Goldbergs Beginning to Roar: Couples Court with the Cutlers, Paternity Court Fox Tunes Inc: How I Met Your Mother, Modern Family Musica Telemundo: Suelta la Sopa Must See Music: Judge Jerry, The Kelly Clarkson Show Songfair Inc: DailyMailTV, Dr. Phil, The Doctors, Entertainment Tonight, Hot Bench, Rachael Ray Soundcast Music: ¡ Despierta America! Warner Hollywood Music LLC: Two and a Half Men Whack Two Publishing: Whacked Out Sports Zoo to You Music: Hearts of Heroes, Oh Baby!, The Great Dr. Scott

About SESAC PRO SESAC Performing Rightsis the second oldest PRO in the U.S. It drives efficiency in licensing for music users and enhances value for its affiliated writers, publishers, and composers by providing timely, efficient royalty collection and distribution. SESAC represents over 30,000 songwriters and film composers from a broad range of genres including artists such as Adele, Christophe Beck, Rosanne Cash, David Crosby, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Randy Newman, Lalah Hathaway, Kesha, Gabriel Mann and many more. SESAC Music Groupis a leader and innovator in music licensing that administers public performance, mechanical, and other rights through SESAC Performing Rights and its affiliates including The Harry Fox Agency, Rumblefish, and Mint Digital Services. SESAC Music Group has offices in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, London and Munich.

