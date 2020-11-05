SESAC Celebrates Songwriters And Publishers With 2020 Nashville Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SESACcelebrated its songwriters and music publishers behind the year's most-performed country and Americana songs for the 2020 Nashville Music Awards, which took place in a digital format. The annual award winners were announced on the organization's website and social media platforms with exclusive photos and videos from some of country music's top songwriters, publishers and performers.

"We are very excited to once again recognize our talented songwriter and publishing partners with the annual Nashville Music Awards," said Kelli Turner, President and COO, SESAC Rights Management. "Although we can't be together in person, we are deeply honored to celebrate the creative achievements of our affiliates in a new way. Not only are we grateful for their craft of songwriting, we value their work and its connection to the human experience, which ultimately lifts our spirits."

"We couldn't be more proud of SESAC's songwriters. Their commitment to writing and bringing us a sense of hope—despite the real struggles that we've all recently faced—has not gone unnoticed," added Sam Kling, SVP of Creative Operations. "I also need to commend both Lydia Schultz and ET Brown for their relentless dedication to SESAC's Country and Americana affiliates during this time."

Matt McGinn was named SESAC's Songwriter of the Year for the second time, taking home his first award in 2018. McGinn's chart-topping hits from the past year include "Homesick" and "Cool Again" recorded by Kane Brown and "One Thing Right" recorded by Kane Brown and Marshmello. Five-week number one hit, " Even Though I'm Leaving," co-written by Wyatt Durrette III, published by Rosest Music, and recorded by Luke Combs was named SESAC Song of the Year. Durrette also garnered SESAC Song of the Year in 2019. SMACKWORKS Music took home the Publisher of the Year accolade during the event, after previously winning the award for the first time in 2018.

Country Awards:

"EVEN THOUGH I'M LEAVING"Written by: Wyatt Durrette IIIPublished by: Island South Music, Rosest MusicRecorded by: Luke Combs

"PRAYED FOR YOU"Written by: Allison Veltz CruzPublished by: Tunes of Big Deal Music, Songs of Porterfied Music, Words and Music SongsRecorded by: Matt Stell

"HOMESICK"Written by: Matt McGinnPublished by: McGinndependence Day, SMACKWORKS MUSIC, Kobalt Group PublishingRecorded by: Kane Brown

"WHAT IF I NEVER GET OVER YOU"Written by: Jon Green, Hillary ScottPublished by: Universal TunesRecorded by: Lady A

"MAKE ME WANT TO"Written by: Jimmie AllenPublished by: Endurance Music Group, Sony/ATVRecorded by: Jimmie Allen

"EVERY LITTLE THING"Written by: Casey BrownPublished by: So Essential Tunes, Not Just Another Song PublishingRecorded by: Russell Dickerson

"ONE NIGHT STANDARDS"Written by: Nicolette HayfordPublished by: SMACKWORKS MUSIC, I Love RHA, Sony/ATV, Kobalt Group PublishingRecorded by: Ashley McBryde

"COOL AGAIN"Written by: Josh Hoge, Matt McGinnPublished by: McGinntellectual Property, Songs For Owen Music, True Blue Works, Universal Tunes, Kobalt Group PublishingRecorded by: Kane Brown

"EVERYWHERE BUT ON"Written by: Lance MillerPublished by: Presley Jake Music, W C M Music CorpRecorded by: Matt Stell

"I CALLED MAMA"Written by: Lance MillerPublished by: Sonic Style Music, Still Working For All Inc, BMGRecorded by: Tim McGraw

"GOT WHAT I GOT"Written by: Michael TylerPublished by: MTNoize, peertunes LTDRecorded by: Jason Aldean

"ONE OF THEM GIRLS"Written by: Lee BricePublished by: Love Cannons Publishing, W C M Music CorpRecorded by: Lee Brice

"DROWNING"Written by: Josh HogePublished by: Songs For Owen Music, Universal TunesRecorded by: Chris Young

"THE GIT UP"Written by: Blanco BrownPublished by: Blanco TheoryRecorded by: Blanco Brown

"ONE THING RIGHT"Written by: Josh Hoge, Matt McGinnPublished by: McGinndependence Day, Songs For Owen Music, Universal Tunes, SMACKWORKS MUSIC, Kobalt Group PublishingRecorded by: Marshmello & Kane Brown

"THE ROCK AND THE HILL"Written by: Allison MoorerPublished by: Bernard House MusicRecorded by: Allison Moorer

"BLIND LEADING THE BLIND"Written by: Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, Ted Dwane, Winston MarshallPublished by: Universal TunesRecorded by: Mumford & Sons

"LETTING ME DOWN"Written by: Jeremy Ivey, Margo PricePublished by: Peach Pit, Fisheye, BMGRecorded by: Margo Price

"BAD TRICK"Written by: Ray Wylie Hubbard, Judy HubbardPublished by: Snake Farm Publishing, BMGRecorded by: Ray Wylie Hubbard (ft. Ringo Starr, Don Was, Joe Walsh, Chris Robinson)

"TELL THE TRUTH"Written by: Seth Avett, Scott Avett, Bob CrawfordPublished by: First Big Snow Publishing, NemoIVMusic, Truth Comes True Publishing, Ramseur Family Fold MusicRecorded by: The Avett Brothers

"VICTORY"Written by: Seth Avett, Scott AvettPublished by: First Big Snow Publishing, NemoIVMusic, Ramseur Family Fold MusicRecorded by: The Avett Brothers

