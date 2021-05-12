SES Selects Amdocs To Provide End-to-End Testing Automation Framework

ST. LOUIS, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (DOX) - Get Report, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced SES, a world-leading content connectivity solutions provider, has selected Amdocs Quality Engineering's end-to-end testing framework in order to automate SES's end-to-end flow validation process.

Under the deal, Amdocs will assist SES with multi-purpose activities such as design, architecture, integration, quality engineering and scrum on demand for its end-to-end service orchestration solution based on the cloud-native Amdocs Service & Network Automation platform. The Amdocs Quality Engineering framework and related services will provide SES with the ability to automate their end-to-end flow validation and build a test automation solution using Amdocs' patented automation framework for continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) implementations.

"SES is committed to providing our customers with a fast time to market and high product quality for our different connectivity services," said Ruy Pinto, CTO at SES. "Automating our end-to-end testing is an important step in ensuring we can faster and better serve all our different customers."

"We have enjoyed a successful collaboration with SES in the network orchestration domain, and we are delighted to expand our engagement to the automated testing realm, where Amdocs is a recognized industry leader," said Ronen Levkovich, president, Amdocs Global Services. "In today's market, operators must be able to ensure high quality and top performance across all their applications so as to provide their end users with a steady stream of new and compelling services."

Supporting Resources

About Amdocs

Amdocs' purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on February 16, 2021.

Media Contacts:

Nicholas BoultonAmdocs Public RelationsTel: +44 (0) 7896931335E-Mail: nicholas.boulton@amdocs.com

Paul CampbellBabel PR for AmdocsTel: +44 (0)20 7434 5552E-mail: paul@babelpr.com