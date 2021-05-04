Servotronics, Inc. Receives Supplier Of The Year Awards

ELMA, N.Y., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE American - SVT) a designer and manufacturer of servo-control components and other advanced technology products announced that it received the 2020 Supplier of the Year award from Collins Aerospace. Servotronics received the award based on its operational excellence and exceptional support as a supplier to Collins' Power & Controls Division. Servotronics also received the 2020 Most Improved Supplier of the Year Award for repair and overhaul from Collins Aerospace.

" Collins has been a long-time valuable partner and customer to Servotronics," said Kenneth D. Trbovich, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "On behalf of our entire team, we would like to thank Collins Aerospace for these prestigious awards and recognition for supporting their diverse needs globally. We are committed to our successful relationship with Collins and will continue our pursuit to provide the highest level of quality and service possible."

The Company is composed of two groups - the ATG and the CPG. The ATG primarily designs, develops and manufactures servo controls and other components for various commercial and government applications (i.e., aircraft, jet engines, missiles, manufacturing equipment, etc.). The CPG designs and manufactures cutlery, bayonets, pocket knives, machetes and combat knives, survival, sporting, agricultural knives and other edged products for both commercial and government applications.

