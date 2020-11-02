ServiceTitan And Service Finance Partner To Make Financing More Efficient And Profitable For Contractors

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan , the world's leading all-in-one software solution for residential and commercial contractors, has announced a new relationship and software integration with Service Finance Company, LLC , a nationally licensed sales finance company offering financing solutions to home improvement contractors.

This new collaboration between industry leaders provides contractors with greater flexibility for financing strategies and allows technicians in the field to provide a convenient, secure way to apply for financing and move forward with jobs.

"Our goal is to enable contractors to be successful, and we have witnessed firsthand that the ability to easily offer financing is a huge key to success," said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. "This relationship with Service Finance ensures that our customers have the freedom to create the financing strategy that's best for them and also gives their techs the tools they need to make the financing process easier and more profitable."

The Service Finance integration allows contractors to select preferred financing plans, giving them increased control over the financing options presented in the field and driving profitable growth. Technicians can seamlessly offer instant financing through ServiceTitan, empowering them to complete more transactions and increase ticket value.

"We're excited to be the newest endorsed finance provider in the ServiceTitan network of contractors," said Mark Berch, president of Service Finance. "From solar installations to HVAC changeouts, from remodeling to plumbing, our portfolio of finance products and in-market support enable home improvement contractors to close more sales and profitably grow their business. Combining our best-in-class finance products and support with ServiceTitan's exceptional operating system for the trades helps contractors provide a truly exceptional customer experience by offering consumers an easy and affordable way to pay for home repairs and upgrades."

ServiceTitan was founded in 2012 by Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan as a way to help their immigrant fathers, both of whom were tradesmen. The company has more than 1,000 employees working in offices in California, Atlanta, and Armenia, and serves over 5,000 client businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.servicetitan.com .

Service Finance Company is a nationally licensed sales finance company and an approved FHA Title I Lender. The company provides in excess of 60 financing solutions which include promotional and standard installment terms for home improvement contractors enrolled in the SFC Financing Program. The program strives to provide contractors with the flexibility they require to offer their customers the ability to finance their purchases of products such as: HVAC, Windows, Doors, Siding, Sunrooms, Flooring, Plumbing, Solar, Roofing, Insulation and many other home improvement products. For more information, visit https://www.svcfin.com/ .

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home and commercial service industries. The company's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ( $165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and ICONIQ Capital. By bringing a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by technology, ServiceTitan makes a direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/ .

About Service Finance Company

Service Finance Company, LLC ("SFC") is a subsidiary of ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN), a publicly traded vendor and finance company. SFC provides financing solutions which include promotional and standard installment terms for home improvement contractors enrolled in the SFC Financing Program. SFC is an FHA Title I Lender and is authorized to conduct business as a sales finance company and third-party servicer in all fifty states and the District of Columbia.

