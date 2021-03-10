ServiceSource To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences

ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV) - Get Report, the customer journey experience company, today announced that company executives Gary B. Moore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Chad Lyne, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference - Management will host one-on-one video conference calls with investors throughout the day on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Sidoti & Company, LLC Spring 2021 Virtual Conference - Management will deliver a group presentation on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 12:15 p.m. ET that will be accessible online. Management will also be available for one-on-one video conference calls throughout the day.

About ServiceSource

ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV) - Get Report is a global outsourced go-to-market services provider that accelerates B2B digital sales and customer success transformation. Our expert sales professionals, data-powered insights and proven methodologies scale and reimagine customer journey experiences (CJX™) into profitable business outcomes. Backed by more than 20 years of experience, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually, conducting commerce in 45 languages and 178 countries. To learn more about how we design, develop and manage CJX solutions that transform the agility, speed, efficiency and value of our clients' growth initiatives, visit www.servicesource.com.

