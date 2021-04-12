ServiceSource To Hold First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Call On April 29, 2021

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), the customer journey experience company, announces it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV) - Get Report, the customer journey experience company, announces it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Management will host a conference call the following day on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. Mountain Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss those results.

To access the call, please dial (877) 293-5486, or outside the U.S. (914) 495-8592, at least five minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast and replay of the call will also be available on the ServiceSource Investor Relations website under Events and Presentations.

About ServiceSource

ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV) - Get Report is a global outsourced go-to-market services provider that accelerates B2B digital sales and customer success transformation. Our expert sales professionals, data-powered insights and proven methodologies scale and reimagine customer journey experiences (CJX™) into profitable business outcomes. Backed by more than 20 years of expertise, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually, conducting commerce in 45 languages and 178 countries. To learn more about how we design, develop and manage CJX solutions that transform the agility, speed, efficiency and value of our clients' go-to-market initiatives, visit www.servicesource.com.

