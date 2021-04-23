ServiceNow Named A Leader In The 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Enterprise Agile Planning Tools

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning (EAP) Tools.

ServiceNow (NOW) - Get Report, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning (EAP) Tools. This is the third consecutive year that ServiceNow was recognized for its IT Business Management (ITBM) product suite and first time positioned as a Leader.

Built on the Now Platform, ServiceNow ITBM delivers enterprise agility for better business outcomes, allowing customers to generate greater value from initiatives and enabling faster change across the enterprise. ServiceNow is the leading vendor to support both traditional project portfolio management and agile portfolio on a single platform, with a single data model. Enabling ServiceNow's planning functionality across agile teams and tasks, including DevOps, allows organizations to monitor the impact of proposed investment decisions, while also clearly visualizing and communicating cross-functional plans.

"Gartner's recognition of ServiceNow as a Magic Quadrant Leader in the enterprise agile planning tools domain is a great achievement for us," said Yoav Boaz, senior director, product management, ITBM at ServiceNow. "ServiceNow is the only vendor to support both traditional project portfolio management and agile portfolios on a single platform. We believe we are ideally positioned to accelerate customers' digital and agile transformation initiatives, and we are excited to continue this momentum and expand our industry leadership in IT business management."

According to Gartner, "Enterprise agile is a steadily growing mainstream practice. Organizations adopting enterprise agile development are challenged to coordinate the work of multiple agile teams and adapt their governance and leadership processes to support agile methodologies. EAP tools help with this by providing increased visibility into the delivery of work." 1

With Gartner's recognition of ServiceNow's ITBM portfolio, ServiceNow believes this validates its go-to-market approach for agile solutions in IT business management and confirms its strategy is on target.

Key features of ServiceNow ITBM include:

Manage outcomes to create value: Gaining visibility into portfolio investments and business strategies for better outcomes. Track progress in real time to see exactly how funds are spent and the value of the work being delivered.

Gaining visibility into portfolio investments and business strategies for better outcomes. Track progress in real time to see exactly how funds are spent and the value of the work being delivered. Adapt planning for uncertainty: Connecting investment plans to work plans of action for greater agility. Gaining visibility into product and project outcomes, assessing related top-level investments, and adapting to adjust on an ongoing basis.

Connecting investment plans to work plans of action for greater agility. Gaining visibility into product and project outcomes, assessing related top-level investments, and adapting to adjust on an ongoing basis. Scale work to deliver value faster:Managing strategic and operational work in one place and reducing bottlenecks to get to market faster. Increasing agility by optimizing and reallocating resources as priorities shift.

For more information on ServiceNow's ITBM portfolio, visit: https://www.servicenow.com/products/business-management.html.

Additional Information

The 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools is available here: https://www.servicenow.com/lpayr/itbm-mq-enterprise-agile-planning-tools.html

1 Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools," Bill Blosen, Mike West, Deacon D.K Wan, Akis Sklavounakis, Keith Mann, Wan Fui Chan, Hassan Ennaciri, April 20, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NOW) - Get Report is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2021 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005474/en/