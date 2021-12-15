ServiceNow Named A Leader In Digital Process Automation

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, has been named a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation (DPA), Q4 2021.

According to the report, "Low-code vendors have recognized the importance of process automation as critical functionality and ServiceNow is among the leaders in addressing it… ServiceNow shines in areas that are critical to low-code development platforms like all aspects of user experience development tools, integration and security, and also has strong AI capabilities."

"In today's business climate, organizations need to be able to transform fast. And in order to do so, they need agile ways to serve people and help work flow better," said Josh Kahn, SVP of Creator Workflow Products at ServiceNow. "With our low-code solution and process automation capabilities, ServiceNow's Creator Workflows offers a modern approach to digital process automation to capitalize on the opportunity organizations have today."

Built on the Now Platform, ServiceNow Creator Workflows incorporates low-code, integration, and robotic process automation (RPA) to enable customers to:

Automate mission-critical processes with ease

Empower process developers to automate fast

Drive efficiency through automation of mundane work and integration of key systems

In October of this year, ServiceNow announced a strategic partnership with Celonis to help customers more deeply understand how work moves across the enterprise and apply those insights to accelerate digital innovation and help predict how to make work better. This investment and partnership will continue to enhance ServiceNow's process optimization capabilities, which in turn will accelerate its customer's digital transformation efforts.

Additional Information:

For more information on ServiceNow's Creator Workflows solutions, visit: https://www.servicenow.com/workflows/creator-workflows.html

A complimentary copy of the Forrester DPA Wave report is available here.

