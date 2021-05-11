ServiceMax Names Nell O'Donnell Chief Legal Officer

O'Donnell Will Drive Alignment of Business and Legal Functions As ServiceMax Gears Up For Another Year Of Growth

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax , the leader in asset-centric field service management, today announced Nell O'Donnell will join the ServiceMax executive team as Chief Legal Officer. O'Donnell will oversee the company's legal and compliance departments and will report to ServiceMax CEO, Neil Barua.

Most recently, O'Donnell served as SVP & General Counsel of technology security company McAfee, where she led a team of attorneys and other professionals responsible for all corporate matters, compliance, commercial transactions, intellectual property, data privacy and government affairs. Previously, O'Donnell served as SVP & General Counsel at Brocade, a leader in data storage and networking solutions that was acquired by Broadcom in 2017. Prior to Brocade, O'Donnell held several legal leadership positions at LucasArts, IBM, Micromuse Inc. and VeriFone.

"This is an exciting opportunity to leverage my experience at a fast-moving company, with a passionate organization, where a strong and continued commitment to excellence to our customers and each other will be essential to our success both now and in the future," said O'Donnell.

Neil Barua, CEO, ServiceMax said, "Nell's deep enterprise tech industry experience, and proven ability to build and lead a world-class legal team, will serve ServiceMax well as we continue to grow rapidly and serve our customers in the dynamic Field Service Management industry."

O'Donnell holds a J.D. from Loyola Law School and a B.A. from Stanford University.

