Service Properties Trust And Hyatt Agree To Extend Termination Date

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC), or SVC, today announced that it has reached an agreement with a subsidiary of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, or Hyatt, to extend the termination date of the management agreement for 22 Hyatt Place hotels to May 22, 2021,...

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC), or SVC, today announced that it has reached an agreement with a subsidiary of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, or Hyatt, to extend the termination date of the management agreement for 22 Hyatt Place hotels to May 22, 2021, versus April 8, 2021, previously. SVC and Hyatt remain in discussions regarding possible changes to the management agreement which may enable some or all of the hotels to remain Hyatt Place hotels managed by Hyatt.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada. SVC's properties are operated by third parties pursuant to management or lease agreements. SVC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Warning Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Also, whenever SVC uses words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "will", "may" and negatives or derivatives of these or similar expressions, SVC is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon SVC's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by SVC's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond SVC's control. For example:

Although SVC is continuing negotiations with Hyatt, there can be no assurance that any agreement will be reached.

The information contained in SVC's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in SVC's periodic reports, or incorporated therein, identifies other important factors that could cause differences from SVC's forward-looking statements. SVC's filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

You should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, SVC does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210408005859/en/