Service King Donates Car To San Antonio Resident Through NABC™ Recycled Rides® Program

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Service King Collision® recently repaired and donated a 2015 Nissan Sentra to La-Tieka Sims, a local San Antonio resident, through the National Auto Body Council's (NABC ™) Recycled Rides ® program.

Recycled Rides is a unique community action initiative through which members of the NABC ™ and others in the auto body repair industry unite with local nonprofit organizations to provide deserving individuals and families with the gift of a fully restored vehicle. Service King has consistently donated vehicles through the Recycled Rides program for more than 10 years. For this donation, Farmers Insurance provided the car that Service King repaired.

Sims, a single mother of one, was nominated by Driving Single Parents, a San Antonio nonprofit that helps single parents get back in the driver's seat by helping them obtain and maintain affordable and reliable transportation. A soon-to-be graduate of Texas A&M University-San Antonio, Sims plans to pursue her Juris Doctorate at the St. Mary's School of Law following graduation. After years of attending school without transportation, Service King's donation will streamline her commute to class, as well as make picking up and dropping off her son easier.

"Donating this car to La-Tieka was a very proud moment for our team," said Service King San Antonio Director of Operations Chris Frias. "As a leading auto collision repair operator, we really enjoy participating in the Recycled Rides program because we get to see how our service benefits someone else. La-Tieka has such a bright future ahead of her, and we are very excited for her to gain the help of dependable transportation."

This is the eighth vehicle that Service King has donated this year, with additional donations planned for the remainder of 2020.

About Service King Collision®

Service King Collision®, with more than 40 years of experience in the automotive repair industry, is a leading national operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities. The organization is consistently recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality workmanship and giving back to the industry through innovative training and recruiting initiatives. Service King traces its roots back to Dallas, Texas and founder Eddie Lennox who opened the very first Service King in 1976. Today, Service King operates locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia across the U.S.

