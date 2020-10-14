Service King Donates Car To Local San Antonio Resident Through NABC™ Recycled Rides® Program

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Service King Collision® recently repaired and donated a 2016 Ford Focus to Brittney Jones, a local San Antonio resident, through the National Auto Body Council's (NABC) Recycled Rides program.

Recycled Rides is a unique community action initiative through which members of the NABC and others in the auto body repair industry unite with local non-profit organizations to provide deserving individuals and families with the gift of a fully restored vehicle. Service King has consistently donated vehicles through the Recycled Rides program for more than 10 years.

Jones, a single mother of one, was nominated by Driving Single Parents, a San Antonio nonprofit organization that helps single parents get back in the driver seat by helping them obtain and maintain affordable and reliable transportation. This vehicle brings better employment opportunities and reassurance that Jones can face any obstacles that each day may bring.

"This year has presented many challenges, but we won't let that stop us from continuing our commitment to service by restoring and donating vehicles to deserving members of our local communities," said Service King South Texas Market Vice President Brent McKinney. "We are honored to make this donation to a wonderful family like Brittney and her son."

This is the sixth vehicle that Service King has donated this year, with additional donations planned for the remainder of 2020. Farmers Insurance provided the car that Service King repaired and donated to the Joneses.

About Service King Collision®Service King Collision®, with more than 40 years of experience in the automotive repair industry, is a leading national operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities. The organization is consistently recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality workmanship and giving back to the industry through innovative training and recruiting initiatives. Service King traces its roots back to Dallas, Texas and founder Eddie Lennox who opened the very first Service King in 1976. Today, Service King operates locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia across the U.S.

