Service Finance Company, LLC Launches Home Improvement Program With Sam's Club

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Finance Company, LLC and Sam's Club today announced the launch of a new home services program, Sam's Club Home Install Experts™ by Service Finance, that connects Sam's Club members with highly-rated local home improvement contractors that have been vetted by Service Finance and enrolled as authorized Service Finance Dealers. Products and Services available through this program include HVAC, roofing, siding, window and door installation, bathroom renovations, kitchen renovations, as well as gutters and flooring products.

The relationship with Sam's Club comes as Americans continue to invest in home renovation and improvement projects. Sam's Club Home Install Experts™ by Service Finance takes the guesswork out of finding and securing a home improvement contractor with its simple online platform - giving Sam's Club members the additional benefit of 10% Discount Off Everyday Dealer Pricing* with promotional financing available through Service Finance Dealers.

"It's a privilege to work with Sam's Club and help its members make intelligent decisions about investments in their homes," said Mark Berch, President of Service Finance. "We take pride in doing the heavy lifting so that Sam's Club members can take care of their home improvements with trusted Service Finance Dealers who can provide a financing option that works for them."

Sam's Club members can access Sam's Club Home Install Experts™ by Service Finance through HomeInstallExperts.com or by calling 844-Savings. The program is available for Sam's Club members in all states where Sam's Clubs are located (excluding Hawaii and Puerto Rico). The process begins with the Sam's Club member selecting the desired product and service and scheduling a free, no obligation consultation with the recommended Service Finance Dealer.

"We're always looking for ways to deliver value, convenience and special experiences to our members, and our relationship with Service Finance will be a gamechanger," said Kevin O'Connor, Senior Vice President and General Merchandising Manager, Sam's Club. "With access to Service Finance's network of reputable dealers, our members can have confidence knowing they're not only getting additional value from their membership, but they're also getting the reassurance of a trusted provider."

About Service Finance CompanyService Finance Company, LLC ("SFC") is a subsidiary of ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN), a publicly traded vendor and finance company. SFC provides financing solutions which include promotional and standard installment terms for home improvement contractors enrolled in the SFC Financing Program. SFC is an FHA Title I Lender and is authorized to conduct business as a sales finance company and third-party servicer in all fifty states and the District of Columbia.

About Sam's ClubSam's Club ®, a division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 39th year, Sam's Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member's Mark items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at SamsClub.com, and interact with Sam's Club on Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

