Service Express Releases COVID-19 IT Response & Recovery Report

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Express, a leader in third-party maintenance, has released its COVID-19 IT Response & Recovery Report. The report outlines how the pandemic has impacted IT operations over the past six months and helps IT professionals understand the potential impacts on their business in the months ahead.

Service Express surveyed 300 IT professionals to better understand the pandemic's impact on their spending, operations, strategies and outlook. The report found that IT spending remained relatively stable in the past six months, although future spending appears to face decreases. Security demands have increased as IT's focus shifted to addressing new ways to prevent cyberattacks as a result of increased virtual environments. While facing these challenges, IT was able to take quick and effective action to maintain business operations and support the large-scale transition to work from home.

Service Express CIO Todd Piper emphasizes the deployment of accelerated digital transformation in 2021. The effects of the pandemic have shown organizations the value of digitizing key processes, improving the customer experience and leveraging technology to increase revenue and customer success.

Access the full COVID-19 IT Response & Recovery Report for more takeaways that can help guide the future of IT decisions.

About Service Express

As a leading third-party maintenance (TPM) provider, Service Express specializes in onsite data center maintenance for server, storage and network equipment. Service Express partners with IT professionals to reduce costs, optimize infrastructure strategy and save time in the data center. Founded in 1993, Service Express maintains multivendor data center equipment for healthcare, manufacturing, education, finance, government, technology and other Fortune 500 companies worldwide.

In addition to post-warranty maintenance, Service Express helps IT professionals manage and save time in their data centers with the help of its all-in-one ExpressConnect® platform. Service Express also helps with hardware system and sales solutions, OS support, IT asset recovery and data center relocations. For more information visit serviceexpress.com.

