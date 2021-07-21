Service Credit Union Named To Forbes 2021 Best-in-State List

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Credit Union has been named to the 2021 Forbes list of top credit unions in the country.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to produce the fourth-annual list. Nearly 25,000 customers in the U.S. were surveyed for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships.

To make the list, financial institutions were scored on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as factors such as trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, and financial advice. Of the 5,068 credit unions nationwide, just 3.6% made the list.

Service Credit Union was founded in New Hampshire in 1957, and is currently the largest credit union in the state, with 35 branches, and 50 branches worldwide.

"We are proud to provide our members with financial services that help them meet their goals and improve their overall financial wellness. Thank you to our members for helping us achieve this recognition," said Wendy Beswick, VP-Marketing at Service Credit Union.

View Forbes' full list here.

About Service Credit Union

Service Credit Union is dedicated to providing a banking experience that improves our members' lives, as well as the communities in which they live. We serve members all over the world, including in-person service at 50 branch locations in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, North Dakota and Germany. For more information, visit https://servicecu.org. Follow us on Twitter at @ServiceCU, Instagram at @ServiceCreditUnion and Facebook at facebook.com/ServiceCreditUnion.

