Service Credit Union Adds New Leaders To Executive Team

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Credit Union is excited to announce it has named Michael Dvorak as SVP of Finance and Accounting and Mark O'Dell as VP of Lending.

Dvorak brings more than 30 years of banking experience to the new role, most recently as EVP/Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Wellesley Bank. Prior to that, his experience includes 6 years as SVP of Finance at State Street Corporation, along with 15 years at Keycorp, where he was the Chief Financial Officer of both the Community Bank and the Consumer Bank.

A strategic finance leader, he is also active in the community, and has been a former board member for the Wellesley Historical Society, providing financial support to Weston Little League, Weston Boosters, WEEFC, Boston Food Bank, March of Dimes, Arc of Massachusetts, the Salvation Army, and Read to a Child. Dvorak holds a BA in Economics from Miami University and an MBA in Banking and Finance from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University.

O'Dell is a 30-year lending executive with strategic and innovative experience overseeing all lending channels throughout his career. He most recently served as VP of Residential Lending for Alliant Credit Union, known as one of the largest credit unions nationwide, with $13 billion in assets.

In this role, he was responsible for planning and directing the full spectrum of residential lending and processing operations nationwide. Under his leadership, he has assembled, trained and directed top-producing teams to achieve high-growth, while improving member experience and developing internal efficiencies. He holds a BA in Business Administration and Management from St. Ambrose University.

"We are excited to add two highly esteemed leaders to our team," said Service President-CEO David Araujo. "Michael and Mark are both insightful and results-focused professionals with proven success in strategic planning and growth, and will help us continue to improve, grow and enhance our member experience."

About Service Credit Union

As a dynamic, member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, Service Credit Union is dedicated to offering quality financial services and products. In 1957, the credit union was established to provide affordable credit to the Pease Air Force Base community. Now the largest credit union in New Hampshire, with over $4.3 billion in assets and 50 branch locations in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, North Dakota and Germany, we continue to serve our communities and provide a better future to our members. For more information, visit https://servicecu.org or call toll free 1-800-936-7730 in the U.S. and 00800-4728-2000 internationally. Follow us on Twitter at @ServiceCU, Instagram at @ServiceCreditUnion and Facebook at facebook.com/ServiceCreditUnion.

