Serverfarm Launches Cloud-Based Global NOC And More Robust Version Of Its AI-Powered InCommand Platform

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Serverfarm , the innovative data center developer and operator, has launched a more robust, insightful and streamlined version of its InCommand Services platform - a data center monitoring, intelligence and reporting system that feeds insights to the company's cloud-based global Network Operations Center (NOC). Over the past year, Serverfarm has been analyzing customer and internal team feedback to provide an enhanced iteration of InCommand, which is now more scalable and globally integrated, operating as an ecosystem that constantly learns and improves customer IT environments.

For Serverfarm clients, these updates deliver:

Additional intelligence and insights around their data center and IT infrastructure and operations through the mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) dashboard

Automated reports showing trending data alongside Serverfarm's guidance on proactive improvements

Further assurance that Serverfarm's NOC will continue the same quality of operations even in the case of incidents such as natural disasters and pandemics

InCommand is Serverfarm's proprietary integrated platform, which gathers all physical assets in IT, facility and data center environments and presents them as a virtualized service - creating a cloud-like experience for any data center. Using sensors and artificial intelligence-powered applications, InCommand monitors all customer infrastructure, aggregating data across devices in one portal. Serverfarm's global NOC team - which can operate remotely from around the world using the cloud-based platform - then sifts through the noise of tens of thousands of alerts and delivers actionable insights to IT leaders and executives. The AI backbone means that every day InCommand operates - with each new customer and each new alert - the system learns, and all Serverfarm clients benefit.

In one recent example, Serverfarm implemented InCommand in a customer data center, and 90,000 alerts showed up in the first month. Serverfarm identified 108 alerts needing human intervention (nearly 89,000 were just noise), addressed those concerns, and not a single alert became an escalation. The customer saw zero tickets.

"We're injecting automation, efficiency and sustainability into every stage of the IT pipeline and delivering true Data Center Management as a Service (DMaaS)," said Ziv Catriel, Serverfarm's CTO. "This latest iteration of InCommand introduces an elevated level of large-scale automation, with the platform aggregating data from various systems over long periods of time, providing both real-time presentation for Serverfarm's InCommand NOC services while also enabling our customer support team to provide trends and analytics that save companies millions in CapEx and OpEx. Today's enterprise and service provider executives would rather spend resources on innovation, digital transformation and customer services, leaving data center management to experts who run these facilities day in and day out. InCommand is the fully managed solution to that growing market demand."

InCommand has proven the ability to increase infrastructure capacity utilization rates from 30% to 80%. InCommand recently won "Most Innovative IT Service" in the 2019 IT World Awards. Serverfarm's digital transformation of its London data center - a project powered by InCommand - won DCD>Awards' Data Center Modernization Project of the Year as well as SDC Awards ' Digital Transformation Project of the Year and Hosting/Colocation Innovation of the Year.

To learn more about InCommand, click here . Read about how InCommand helped one organization save $33 million in planned construction costs here . For more on Serverfarm's take on DMaaS and the evolution of data center management, click here.

About Serverfarm

Serverfarm is a unique IT and data center developer and operator with a pioneering approach to accelerating digital transformation for service providers and enterprises. With InCommand Services, our integrated platform of real estate, data center and IT management solutions, we maximize our customers' infrastructure efficiencies, providing them with end-to-end visibility and control over their IT and data center environments. As a result, our customers and their teams gain agility, reliability and efficiencies, allowing them to focus on innovation. For more information, visit www.serverfarmllc.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/serverfarm-launches-cloud-based-global-noc-and-more-robust-version-of-its-ai-powered-incommand-platform-301146262.html

SOURCE Serverfarm