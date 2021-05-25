SeroVital Beauty™ Introduces New VitaCorrect™ Solution

SALT LAKE CITY, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Your dark spots have finally met their match. Introducing the latest launch from SeroVital Beauty: VitaCorrect™ Solution ($69). The ultimate dark spot corrector for women 40+, VitaCorrect Solution works to visibly reduce the size and number of dark spots that you already have, help fight the emergence of future dark spots, and addresses the visually damaging effects of free radicals in just 28 days.

Created with photoaged, mature skin in mind, its potent formula boasts a triple dose of antioxidants: 15% ethyl-vitamin C, kojic acid, and ferulic acid, alongside a free-radical-quenching dipeptide. Rather than relying on harsh ingredients, this clean and vegan formula uses a unique brightening complex. With daily use in both the AM and PM, it helps reveal a visibly glowing and more even-looking complexion — the brighter, the better. And the best part? Thanks to SeroVital Beauty's exclusive delivery system, Epidermal Cushioning Technology™*, which allows highly powerful ingredients to be transported in a gentle, skin-comforting base, VitaCorrect Solution is clinically tested safe for sensitive skin. Its silky texture quickly soaks into the skin and stays put for precise application.

To use, simply apply one or two pumps of VitaCorrect Solution on face, neck, décolleté, and hands morning and night. For daytime use, always finish with your favorite SPF. VitaCorrect Solution will transform even the most sensitive skin types. Game, set, match.

"We developed VitaCorrect Solution to specifically target dark spots. Its functional compound is unique because it has not only been clinically validated to visibly reduce the number of dark spots on the skin, but it also works fast-with results in just 4 weeks. And it delivers this powerful compound in a clean, vegan formula." - Amy Heaton, PhD, Director of Scientific Affairs for SeroVital Beauty

KEY INGREDIENTS:

15% Ethyl-Vitamin C, Kojic Acid, Ferulic Acid, free-radical-quenching dipeptide

KEY BENEFITS:

Visibly reduces the number and size of dark spots

Helps address the appearance of future dark spots

Fights the visibly damaging effects of free radicals

Noticeably brightens dark spots for more glowing skin

Delivers rapid, visible results in just 28 days

KEY FEATURES:

Epidermal Cushioning Technology™

Clean and vegan formula

VitaCorrect Solution™ is available for purchase now at www.serovital.com for $69.

About SeroVital Beauty:A new era of healthy aging has arrived. Meet SeroVital Beauty, a skincare brand found at the intersection of beauty and science. Trusted since 2012 for its supplements developed for women over 40 who struggle with energy, sleep, weight gain, focus, mood, and hair and skin concerns, SeroVital made its parlay into the topical skincare space in 2021 with the launch of SeroVital Beauty. The line of science-backed facial products target the most common mature skin concerns: deep wrinkles and sagging, dark spots, dryness, thinning, and dullness. Each product features Epidermal Cushioning Technology™, an exclusive delivery system that allows highly powerful ingredients to be delivered in a gentle, skin-comforting formula. SeroVital Beauty products are priced from $39 and are available for purchase online at www.serovital.com and in select Ulta stores and online nationwide.

