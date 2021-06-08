SeroVital Beauty™ Combines A Novel Retinol-compound With Exclusive Epidermal Cushioning Technology™ For Results Without Harshness

SALT LAKE CITY, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeroVital Beauty™ has launched a new serum, SuddenlySmooth Gentle RetinAll™, that is redefining retinol and offering results without harshness. It was developed using a novel retinol-compound, which the research team at SeroVital Beauty paired with their exclusive Epidermal Cushioning Technology™ for a formula that's highly effective, yet still gentle on the skin. SuddenlySmooth Gentle RetinAll was developed as part of the company's Revitalize line for women who want results without needles or expensive clinic visits.

Retinol has been shown to visibly smooth skin texture, reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, and more. Thanks to these effects, it has become one of the most universally recommended skincare ingredients. However, it's also known for drying out and irritating the skin, and many women are unable to use it. The team at SeroVital Beauty set out to change that.

Years of scientific development went into their new formula. As with traditional retinoids such as retinol, the novel retinol-compound in SuddenlySmooth Gentle RetinAll is derived from vitamin A. But this compound is unique. The SeroVital Beauty retinoid is an advanced complex bound with an essential skin nutrient, linoleic acid. This novel complex is then delivered with a well-known skin comforter, squalane, creating a next-generation experience that actually hydrates and visibly brightens as it reduces the appearance of wrinkles.

"The science behind this retinol-compound is an exciting breakthrough, and it allowed us to target the formula for even the most difficult wrinkles to address: deep wrinkles on delicate, sensitive skin," says Amy Heaton, PhD, Director of Scientific Affairs for SeroVital Beauty. "Other harsh retinol creams can do more harm than good by causing additional damage. This is where RetinAll stands out. Results of a clinical trial showed that the product was non-irritating in 100% of participants."

In addition, the SeroVital Beauty team customized Epidermal Cushioning Technology to work in conjunction with the specialized compound. This combination allows the full power of a potent, 2% retinol-compound to be delivered to the skin, without the harshness and dryness so common to many traditional retinol formulas.

SuddenlySmooth Gentle RetinAll also includes targeted peptides that promote highly specific, visible anti-aging benefits for both wrinkles and sagging. In addition, the serum contains vegan, plant-based Epidermal Growth Factor, shown in a clinical study to visibly improve skin elasticity in just 14 days, as well as 2 types of marine collagen. It is formulated without parabens, mineral oil, and dyes, and the formula is not tested on animals.

SuddenlySmooth Gentle RetinAll is a powerful anti-aging formula that is redefining retinol. It is available for purchase now at www.serovital.com for $89.

About SeroVital Beauty: A new era of healthy aging has arrived. Meet SeroVital Beauty, a skincare brand found at the intersection of beauty and science. Trusted since 2012 for its supplements developed for women who struggle with energy, sleep, weight gain, focus, mood, and hair and skin concerns, SeroVital made its parlay into the topical skincare space in 2021 with the launch of SeroVital Beauty. The line of science-backed facial products targets deep wrinkles and sagging, dark spots, dryness, thinning, and dullness. Each product features Epidermal Cushioning Technology™, an exclusive delivery system that allows highly powerful ingredients to be delivered in a gentle, skin-comforting formula. SeroVital Beauty products are priced from $39 and are available for purchase online at www.serovital.com and in select Ulta stores and online nationwide.

