Seritage Growth Properties Announces Grand Opening Of The Collection At UTC

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) - Get Seritage Growth Properties Class A Report and Invesco Real Estate announced today the official opening of The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California with the grand opening of its first tenant, Pacific Catch. The project will have rolling openings of tenants throughout the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, including CB2, Blue Bottle Coffee, Ideal Image, Madison Reed and more. The Collection at UTC is 88% leased or under active lease negotiations.

"The opening of Seritage's inaugural premier project is a significant milestone in our ongoing portfolio transformation. This redevelopment demonstrates our team's ability to reimagine our properties to substantially enhance value for our shareholders, partners, tenants and local communities. The grand opening of The Collection is only the first phase of an exciting mixed-use project that is envisioned to include large office and residential components. The Collection is an exceptional assortment of retail, dining, office and experiential destinations, and I commend the efforts of our leasing, development and investments teams on bringing our vision to fruition," said Andrea Olshan, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Pacific Catch is a San Francisco-based sustainable seafood restaurant with a menu inspired by cuisines from the shores of the Pacific. The restaurant takes "wave to table" approach with fresh, seasonal ingredients prepared with bold spices and sauces.

In May 2018, Seritage and Invesco Real Estate, a global real estate investment manager, announced a joint venture partnership to own The Collection at UTC. The Partnership commenced construction in May 2018 to convert the former Sears store and auto center at Westfield UTC into a diverse collection of leading retail, dining and office concepts, totaling over 194,000 square feet.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 147 wholly-owned properties and 25 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 24.9 million square feet of space across 39 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. The Company's mission is to create long-term value for shareholders by realizing the value of the Company's portfolio through re-leasing, redevelopment, formation of strategic partnerships or other bespoke solutions.

